The Shyft Group Announces Quarterly Dividend

Shyft Group, (NASDAQ: SHYF ) ("Shyft" or the "Company"), the North American leader in specialty vehicle manufacturing, assembly, and upfit for the commercial, retail, and service specialty vehicle markets, today announced that its Board of Directors authorized a cash dividend of $0.05 per share of common stock.



The Michigan-based reported that its quarterly dividend will be payable on December 16, 2024 to of record as of the close of business on November 15, 2024.



About The Shyft Group

The Shyft Group is the North American leader in specialty vehicle manufacturing, assembly, and upfit for the commercial, retail, and service specialty vehicle markets. Our customers include first-to-last mile delivery companies across vocations, federal, state, and local government entities; the trades; and utility and infrastructure segments. The Shyft Group is organized into two core business units: Shyft Fleet Vehicles and ServicesTM and Shyft Specialty VehiclesTM. Today, its family of brands include Utilimaster®, Blue ArcTM EV Solutions, Royal® Truck Body, DuraMag® and Magnum®, Strobes-R-Us, Spartan® RV Chassis, Red DiamondTM Aftermarket Solutions, Builtmore Contract ManufacturingTM, and Independent Truck Upfitters. The Shyft Group and its go-to-market brands are well known in their respective industries for quality, durability, and first-to-market innovation. The Company employs approximately 3,000 employees and contractors across campuses, and operates facilities in Arizona, California, Florida, Indiana, Iowa, Maine, Michigan, Missouri, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, and Saltillo, Mexico. The Company reported sales of $872 million in 2023. Learn more at

TheShyftGroup .



CONTACT :



MEDIA

Sydney Machesky

Director, Corporate Communications

[email protected]

586.413.4112

INVESTORS

Randy Wilson

Vice President, Investor Relations and Treasury

[email protected]

248.727.3755

SOURCE The Shyft Group, Inc.

