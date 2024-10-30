(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Oct. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of Unisys Corporation (“Unisys” or“the Company”) (NYSE: UIS). Investors who purchased Unisys securities are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm's site: bgandg.com/UIS .

Investigation Details

On October 22, 2024, the Securities and Exchange Commission announced that it had charged four companies, including Unisys, with“making materially misleading disclosures regarding cybersecurity risks and intrusions.” The SEC also charged Unisys with disclosure controls and procedures violations. Following this news, Unisys stock dropped roughly 6% during intraday trading on October 22, 2024.

What's Next?

