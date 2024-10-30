(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Oct. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of Alto Neuroscience, Inc. (“Alto Neuroscience” or“the Company”) (NYSE: ANRO). Investors who purchased Alto Neuroscience securities are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm's site: bgandg.com/ANRO .

On October 22, 2024, Alto Neuroscience announced that“the Phase 2b study of ALTO-100 in patients with major depressive disorder (MDD) did not meet its primary endpoint, assessed by a change from baseline in Montgomery-Åsberg Depression Rating Scale (MADRS), compared to placebo.” Following this news, shares of Alto Neuroscience fell by nearly 60% during after-hours trading on the same day.

