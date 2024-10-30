MISTRAS Announces Third Quarter 2024 Results

Quarterly Net Income of $6.4 million, or $0.20 per diluted share

Quarterly Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) of $23.3 million, an increase of 11.5%

PRINCETON JUNCTION, N.J., Oct. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MISTRAS Group, (MG: NYSE), a leading "one source" multinational provider of integrated technology-enabled asset protection solutions, reported results for its third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2024.

Highlights of the Third Quarter 2024*



Revenue of $182.7 million, a 1.9% increase

Gross profit expanded to $54.6 million, with gross profit margin of 29.9%

Net income of $6.4 million and Earnings Per Diluted Share of $0.20 Adjusted EBITDA up 11.5% to $23.3 million

Highlights of the Year-to-Date 2024*



Revenue of $556.9 million, a 6.4% increase

Gross profit increased 7.7% to $161.8 million, with gross profit margin of 29.1%, a 40 basis point expansion

Net income of $13.8 million and Earnings Per Diluted Share of $0.44 Adjusted EBITDA up 32.1% to $61.6 million

Manny Stamatakis, Interim Chief Executive Officer commented“the Company's third quarter results were in line with our expectations, with the bottom line growing significantly faster than the top line, once again demonstrating the margin accretive actions and significant operating leverage improvements that we have instituted into our business model. Revenue was up nearly 2% during the quarter, led by growth in the International Segment, along with revenue growth in the North America segment's Aerospace and Defense, Industrials and Power Generation & Transmission industries. The Company's Oil and Gas Downstream revenue decreased during the third quarter as we had anticipated, due to a relatively moderate Fall turn around season compared to a more robust Spring turn around season. Adjusted EBITDA was up over 11% compared to the prior year period, reflecting significant improvement in our operating leverage. I am also pleased with our third consecutive quarter generating Net Income, which is a function of continued revenue growth, gross profit expansion, and selling, general and administrative expenses (“SG&A”) reductions.

Mr. Stamatakis continued,“I am encouraged with the progress being achieved by the collaboration between our Commercial and Operations functions, which is resulting in the successful renewal of long-term agreements with a number of our largest customers. Our continued cost discipline, strategic partnerships with our valuable portfolio of clients, and the Company's long-term vision have us excited for the prospect of continued profitable growth for Mistras.”

Edward Prajzner, Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, commented,“due to our improved results and operating leverage, we generated $19.4 million of operating cash flow and $13.2 million of free cash flow during the third quarter. We used this cash flow to pay down a significant amount of first half 2024 borrowings during the third quarter, and our gross debt is the lowest level it has been since the acquisition of Onstream in December of 2018. We are funding our organic growth initiatives with operating cash flow, which significantly improved in the third quarter.”

For the third quarter of 2024, consolidated revenue was $182.7 million, a 1.9% increase. Revenue growth in the quarter was led by strong growth in the International segment of 8.7%. On a consolidated basis, revenue expanded by 9.1% in the Aerospace and Defense industry, 17.2% in the Industrials industry, and 19.7% in the Power Generation & Transmission industry. As anticipated, Oil & Gas revenue was down 3.6% in the quarter as a result of the expected moderate Fall turnaround season.

Third quarter 2024 gross profit increased 0.4% to $54.6 million, with gross profit margin contracting 40 basis points. The decrease in gross profit margin to 29.9% was primarily due to higher healthcare claims expense in the third quarter, which was partially offset by continued strong growth in our higher margin Aerospace and Defense industry.

SG&A in the third quarter of 2024 was $38.9 million, down 1.7% compared to $39.5 million in the third quarter of 2023 and also down 5.1% sequentially from the second quarter of 2024, as a result of the ongoing cost containment activities. SG&A for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, was down 2.3% compared to the prior year period.

The Company reported net income of $6.4 million, or $0.20 per diluted share in the third quarter of 2024, as compared to a net loss of $10.3 million, or $0.34 per diluted share in the prior year period. Third quarter net income excluding special items (non-GAAP) was $6.3 million or $0.20 per diluted share excluding special items (non-GAAP) as compared to $5.6 million of net income excluding special items or $0.18 per diluted share excluding special items in the prior year period.

Adjusted EBITDA was $23.3 million in the third quarter of 2024 compared to $20.9 million in the prior year period, an increase of 11.5%. Adjusted EBITDA for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 was $61.6 million compared to $46.6 million in the prior year period, an increase of 32.1% primarily attributable to a more favorable sales mix and overhead cost containment.

Performance by certain segments during the third quarter was as follows:

North America segment third quarter 2024 revenue was $149.8 million, up 0.7% from $148.8 million in the prior year period. The revenue increase was primarily due to strong revenue growth of 13.6% achieved in the Aerospace and Defense industry which was partially offset by the aforementioned contraction in Oil & Gas revenue due to timing of turn arounds. For the third quarter of 2024, gross profit was $42.5 million, compared to $44.8 million in the prior year period. Gross profit margin was 28.4% for the third quarter of 2024, a 170-basis point decrease from 30.1% in the prior year period. This decrease in gross profit margin was primarily due to higher healthcare claims expense.

International segment third quarter 2024 revenue was $33.7 million, up 8.7% from $31.0 million in the prior year period. This revenue growth was primarily due to a 86.4% increase in Power Generation & Transmission and a 36.2% increase in Other Process Industries in addition to a 2.4% increase in Oil & Gas, which was partially offset by a decrease of 2.0% in Aerospace and Defense industry revenue. International segment third quarter 2024 gross profit grew by 19.5% to $10.1 million, with gross profit margin of 30.1%, compared to 27.4% in the prior year period, a 270-basis point increase, primarily attributable to improved operating leverage and sales mix.

Cash Flow and Balance Sheet

The Company's net cash provided by operating activities was $24.5 million for the first nine months of 2024, compared to $10.7 million in the prior year period. Free cash flow, a non-GAAP financial measure, was $6.3 million for the first nine months of 2024, compared to negative $5.6 million in the prior year period. This increase was primarily attributable to significantly improved financial results in 2024 and improvements in working capital, primarily accounts receivable, experienced in the third quarter of 2024. Capital expenditures increased by $1.9 million in the first nine months of 2024 compared to the prior year period as the Company is continuing to invest in growth opportunities including other internal automations, workflow, and productivity enhancements.

The Company's gross debt was $189.7 million as of September 30, 2024, compared to $190.4 million as of December 31, 2023, and $199.7 million as of June 30, 2024. The decrease in gross debt during the period was attributable to the favorable cash flow impacts described above. The Company's net debt, a non-GAAP financial measure, was $169.3 million as of September 30, 2024, compared to $172.8 million as of December 31, 2023.

2024 Outlook

The Company has revised its guidance ranges for the full year 2024 as follows:

These changes were attributable to current market conditions, project pushouts and an unanticipated buildup of accounts receivable.

Preliminary 2025 Outlook

Given the expected growth in the Company's higher margin businesses and continued operating leverage improvements, the Company anticipates a meaningful improvement in its net income, with a low double-digit expansion in Adjusted EBITDA and a low single-digit organic revenue growth for fiscal 2025.

About MISTRAS Group, Inc. - One Source for Asset Protection Solutions®

MISTRAS Group, Inc. (NYSE: MG) is a leading "one source" multinational provider of integrated technology-enabled asset protection solutions, helping to maximize the safety and operational uptime for civilization's most critical industrial and civil assets.

Backed by an innovative, data-driven asset protection portfolio, proprietary technologies, strong commitment to Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) initiatives, and a decades-long legacy of industry leadership, MISTRAS leads clients in the oil and gas, aerospace and defense, renewable and nonrenewable power, civil infrastructure, and manufacturing industries towards achieving operational and environmental excellence. By supporting these organizations that help fuel our vehicles and power our society; inspecting components that are trusted for commercial, defense, and space craft; building real-time monitoring equipment to enable safe travel across bridges; and helping to propel sustainability, MISTRAS helps the world at large.

MISTRAS enhances value for its clients by integrating asset protection throughout supply chains and centralizing integrity data through a suite of Industrial IoT-connected digital software and monitoring solutions. The company's core capabilities also include non-destructive testing field and in-line inspections enhanced by advanced robotics, laboratory quality control and assurance testing, sensing technologies and NDT equipment, asset and mechanical integrity engineering services, and light mechanical maintenance and access services.

