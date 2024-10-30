Bitcoin Depot Schedules Third Quarter 2024 Conference Call For Wednesday, November 13Th At 10:00 Am ET

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ATLANTA, Oct. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitcoin Depot (“Bitcoin Depot” or the“Company”), a U.S.-based Bitcoin ATM (“BTM”) operator and leading fintech company, will hold a call and live webcast on Wednesday, November 13th at 10:00 a.m. Eastern time (7:00 a.m. Pacific time) to discuss its results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024. Bitcoin Depot plans to release results before the open on the same day.

Call Date: Wednesday, November 13, 2024

Time: 10:00 a.m. Eastern time (7:00 a.m. Pacific time)

U.S. dial-in: 646-968-2525

International dial-in: 888-596-4144

Conference ID: 7631242

The conference call will broadcast live and be available for replay here following the call.

Please call the conference telephone number approximately 10 minutes before the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Bitcoin Depot's investor relations team at 1-949-574-3860.

A replay of the call will be available beginning after 2:00 p.m. Eastern time on November 13, 2024, through November 20, 2024.

U.S. replay number: 609-800-9909

International replay number: 800-770-2030

Conference ID: 7631242

About Bitcoin Depot

Bitcoin Depot Inc. (Nasdaq: BTM) was founded in 2016 with the mission to connect those who prefer to use cash to the broader, digital financial system. Bitcoin Depot provides its users with simple, efficient and intuitive means of converting cash into Bitcoin, which users can deploy in the payments, spending and investing space. Users can convert cash to bitcoin at Bitcoin Depot kiosks in 48 states and at thousands of name-brand retail locations in 29 states through its BDCheckout product. The Company has the largest market share in North America with approximately 8,000 kiosk locations as of July 1, 2024. Learn more at .

Contacts:

Investors

Cody Slach

Gateway Group, Inc.

949-574-3860

...

Media

Christina Lockwood, Brenlyn Motlagh, Ryan Deloney

Gateway Group, Inc.

949-574-3860

...