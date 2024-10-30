California Water Service Group Board Of Directors Declares 319Th Consecutive Quarterly Dividend

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At its meeting on October 30, 2024, the California Water Service Group (NYSE: CWT) Board of Directors declared the company's 319th consecutive quarterly dividend in the amount of $0.28 per common share. It will be payable on November 22, 2024 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on November 12, 2024.

California Water Service Group is the parent company of regulated utilities California Water Service, Hawaii Water Service, New Mexico Water Service, and Washington Water Service, as well as Texas Water Service, a utility holding company. Together, these companies provide regulated and non-regulated water and wastewater service to more than 2.1 million people in California, Hawaii, New Mexico, Washington, and Texas. California Water Service Group's common stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol“CWT.” Additional information is available online at .

