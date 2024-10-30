Revolution Medicines To Report Financial Results For Third Quarter 2024 After Market Close On November 6, 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Oct. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Revolution Medicines, (Nasdaq: RVMD), a clinical-stage oncology company developing targeted therapies for patients with RAS-addicted cancers, today announced that it will report results for the third quarter 2024 on Wednesday, November 6, 2024, after close. At 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time that day (1:30 p.m. Pacific Time), members of Revolution Medicines' senior management team will host a webcast to discuss the financial results for the quarter and provide an update on corporate progress.

To listen to the live webcast, or access the archived webcast, please visit: . Following the live webcast, a replay will be available on the company's website for at least 14 days.

About Revolution Medicines, Inc.

Revolution Medicines is a clinical-stage oncology company developing novel targeted therapies for RAS-addicted cancers. The company's R&D pipeline comprises RAS(ON) inhibitors designed to suppress diverse oncogenic variants of RAS proteins. The company's RAS(ON) inhibitors RMC-6236, a RAS(ON) multi-selective inhibitor, RMC-6291, a RAS(ON) G12C-selective inhibitor, and RMC-9805, a RAS(ON) G12D-selective inhibitor, are currently in clinical development. Additional development opportunities in the company's pipeline focus on RAS(ON) mutant-selective inhibitors, including RMC-5127 (G12V), RMC-0708 (Q61H) and RMC-8839 (G13C), in addition to RAS companion inhibitors RMC-4630 and RMC-5552.

CONTACT: Revolution Medicines Media & Investor Contacts: ... ...