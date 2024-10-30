Millionaire Nurse CEO Conference 2025 To Empower Nurse Ceos And Entrepreneurs Toward Seven-Figure Success

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Millionaire Nurse CEO

Dr. Viola Pierce renowned healthcare and business expert

Reshaping the Healthcare Industry, Nurses Seize Control of Their Careers and Revolutionize Patient Care Into a New Era of Entrepreneurship

ROCKY MOUNT, NC, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Millionaire Nurse CEO is coming to Rocky Mount, North Carolina, on February 21 and 22, bringing together visionary nurses and entrepreneurs ready to redefine success. The trailblazing experience is hosted by Dr. Viola Pierce, CEO and Founder of VP Nursing-a groundbreaking consultancy dedicated to nurturing and empowering healthcare providers. The conference will take place at 821 Word Plaza, providing a transformative platform for nurse CEOs and business owners who are called to make millions and expand their impact in healthcare.This two-day event is designed to equip attendees with strategies and insights essential for building seven-figure businesses in healthcare, consulting, and beyond. The Millionaire Nurse CEO Conference includes renowned speakers and industry-shattering topics covering marketing, attracting high-paying clients, and scaling revenue with consistency. Sessions will also dive deep into positioning for high-paid speaking engagements, landing corporate contracts, building visibility, and breaking through barriers to financial freedom and generational wealth.“Our goal is to gather over 100 ambitious nurse entrepreneurs from across the nation to build legacies, break generational cycles of poverty, and step into a life of freedom, purpose, and impact,” says Dr. Pierce.“This conference is about more than financial success, it's about empowering nurses to reclaim their time and create sustainable change in healthcare.”Dr. Viola Pierce, a 25-year nursing veteran with a profound understanding of the healthcare industry, will speak on the powerful, often overlooked opportunities in nurse coaching and leadership. Alongside her, other esteemed speakers, including Lakeisha Smalls on wealth-building and asset protection, Melissa Overton on business stewardship, Dr. Sandra Cleveland on AI tactics, and Jameisha Rogers on securing B2B contracts, will share expert insights to inspire and empower a new era of healthcare leaders.For those ready to grow their businesses, take control of their careers, and elevate the standards of patient care while fostering financial stability and personal well-being, visit . Join Dr. Pierce and like-minded professionals for an inspiring and actionable weekend focused on expanding business success, wealth, and influence.To learn more about how VP Nursing is working to foster a more equitable and compassionate healthcare system, equip healthcare professionals with the skills and mindset necessary to deliver holistic care, and inspire meaningful global change by addressing systemic disparities through collaboration across the healthcare ecosystem, visit .ABOUT DR. VIOLA PIERCEDr. Viola Pierce is a renowned healthcare and business expert and the visionary behind VP Nursing. She is revolutionizing the industry by empowering nurses to leverage their expertise and build successful coaching and consulting businesses. With over 25 years of nursing experience in emergency medicine, OB/GYN, and home health, her robust educational background includes a Master's in Executive Healthcare Leadership and a Doctorate in Nursing Practice. Dr. Pierce's contributions to the nursing community have earned her numerous awards, including the Carolina Nurses League Entrepreneur of the Year Award, Black Nurse Entrepreneur Member of the Year, Client Attraction University Six-Figure Award, Speak Your Way to Cash Six-Figure Award, and the Nurse Leadership Appreciation Award at the Nurse Boss Summit.

