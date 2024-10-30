Sycomp Receives Canalys 2024 Candefero Innovation Partner Of The Year Award

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

FOSTER CITY, Calif.,, Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sycomp A Company, Inc., was recognized for its expertise and presented with the Innovation Partner of the Year Award at Canalys' North America Forum held in Miami on October 23-24. Canalys is an independent analyst company and recognized global leader in intelligence, research analysis, and consulting services, and hosts forums for partners, distributors and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs).



Sycomp's Chief Operating Officer (COO) Neal Callahan accepts the Canalys 2024 Candefero Innovation Partner of the Year Award on behalf of Sycomp.

Continue Reading

"Sycomp won the Candefero Innovation Partner of the Year award for their internally developed storage solution, which it has patented and optimizes data performance, costs, and efficiency across cloud and on-prem environments," said Lisa Lawson, Senior Analyst, Canalys. "This has enabled it to reduce workload scaling from days to minutes."

Sycomp's Chief Operating Officer (COO) Neal Callahan received the award on stage at the Canalys North America Forum on October 24.



"We are honored and thrilled to be recognized for our technology and innovation, especially this year as we celebrate our 30th anniversary helping our customers solve complex IT challenges," said Callahan. "I am very proud of our talented team of engineers who developed this unique storage solution that is being used to run some of the largest AI and HPC workloads in the cloud or on-prem environments."

Sycomp participated in a sustainability panel discussion at the Forum, having won the Canalys North America Candefero Sustainability Partner of the Year Award in 2023.

About Sycomp A Technology Company, Inc.

Sycomp is a global IT and logistics service provider with extensive expertise in cloud, data center, endpoint management and security solutions. Sycomp's diverse team of consultants and engineers deliver on the company's mission to tackle challenging global IT projects through its state-of-the-art integration and warehouse centers and global technology partnerships. Headquartered in the heart of Silicon Valley, California, Sycomp has successfully shipped, deployed and managed complex IT projects and supporting assets in more than 150 countries helping its Fortune 500 customers and global partners realize a world without boundaries.

Visit sycomp for more information.

SOURCE Sycomp

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED