Von Vascular Participates In Medtronic Neurovascular's Co-Lab At WFITN 2024 In New York City

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Von Vascular Logo

- Manning Hanser, CEO of Von VascularNEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Von Vascular, a leader in innovative thrombectomy solutions, was honored to be an esteemed invitee at Medtronic Neurovascular's Co-Lab during the World Federation of Interventional and Therapeutic Neuroradiology (WFITN) 2024 in New York City. The Co-Lab, organized by Medtronic Neurovascular, serves as a platform for industry leaders, clinicians, and innovators to collaborate on advancing stroke care.Von Vascular was one of six early-stage start ups who were invited to participate in Medtronic's novel Co-Lab technology suite, which focuses on cutting-edge technologies and breakthrough innovations in the neurovascular field. With its pioneering work in thrombectomy and clot-removal device design, Von Vascular gained valuable insights from over two dozen prominent physicians and actively engaged in discussions on advancing stroke care.“Our participation in Medtronic's Co-Lab is a testament to the exciting advancements we are making at Von Vascular. Collaborating with industry leaders is essential to our mission of pushing the boundaries of vascular health innovation. We are proud to share our vision and help shape the future of the neurovascular field,” said Manning Hanser, CEO of Von Vascular.Medtronic Neurovascular's Co-Lab has gained a reputation as a hub for industry-shaping conversations, fostering collaboration between medical device companies, innovators, and healthcare professionals. The Co-Lab brings together cutting-edge technologies and medical advancements to accelerate solutions that enhance patient care in the neurovascular field.Von Vascular continues to push forward with its vision of developing life-saving technologies that address complex vascular challenges, and the company looks forward to further collaborations with Medtronic and others in the neurovascular field.For more information, please visit .---About Von VascularVon Vascular is a leading medical device company focused on pioneering advanced vascular solutions. The company's mission is to improve patient outcomes and revolutionize the management of complex vascular conditions through innovative, high-performance technologies.

Dani Goldstein

Von Vascular

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.