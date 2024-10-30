BAO Systems Announces Strategic Asset Acquisition Of Knowtechture, Welcomes Rodolfo Melia As Key Hire

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Rodolfo Melia presents at the October Impact First Digital Development Summit in Lisbon, Portugal.

Adebusoye Anifalaje, President of BAO Systems

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- BAO Systems, a global leader in digital solutions, is proud to announce the strategic of assets from KnowTechTure, a premier data consultancy firm known for its expertise in health information systems and data interoperability.

As part of this acquisition, BAO Systems is excited to welcome to its team Rodolfo Melia, a prominent figure in the field of data systems integration. Mr. Melia previously led KnowTechTure's operations. He brings a wealth of experience in designing, deploying, and managing data systems that serve health organizations around the globe.

His deep understanding of DHIS2, data interoperability, and integration across complex health systems perfectly aligns with BAO Systems' mission to empower global health and development organizations through innovative data solutions.

"Bringing Rodolfo on board is a significant step forward for BAO Systems as we continue to expand our capabilities and enhance our expertise in health data systems," said Dr. Adebusoye Anifalaje, President of BAO Systems. "Rodolfo's leadership and experience will help us further develop and implement advanced data integration and interoperability solutions that address the needs of our clients globally."

BAO Systems' acquisition of KnowTechTure's assets will enhance its ability to offer end-to-end data solutions, empowering organizations to integrate their systems seamlessly, maximize data value, and improve decision-making. The acquisition aligns with BAO Systems' ongoing efforts to scale its services and solidify its position as the go-to partner for health data management and analytics.

With the addition of KnowTechTure, BAO Systems strengthens its capacity to deliver customized solutions for large-scale health projects. BAO Systems is better positioned to drive transformative changes in how data is used to improve health outcomes worldwide.

“I'm thrilled to be joining BAO Systems at such an exciting time,” said Melia, BAO's new VP of Solution Architecture.“BAO's vision for leveraging data to transform health systems aligns perfectly with my passion for creating impactful, integrated solutions. I look forward to collaborating with the talented team at BAO and continuing to push the boundaries of what's possible with health innovation.”

