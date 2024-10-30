Street Volkswagen Announces Arrival Of The All-Electric I.D. Buzz Pre-Orders Open Now

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

ID Buzz visits the Bug Ranch

Street Volkswagen is excited to bring the all-electric Volkswagen I.D. Buzz-a modern, revival of the classic VW bus-to Amarillo, with pre-orders open now.

AMARILLO, TX, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The highly-anticipated Volkswagen I.D. Buzz, the all-electric, modernized take on the classic VW bus, is set to arrive at Street Volkswagen in late November! Known for its nostalgia-meets-innovation appeal, the I.D. Buzz is already generating excitement with customers and is available for pre-orders now. The I.D. Buzz debuted nationally at Street Volkswagen's 11th Annual "Calling All Slug Bugs Car Show," allowing Amarillo locals to get an early look at this revolutionary vehicle. Following hands-on training, Street Volkswagen's sales consultants can answer questions and guide customers through the new features and experience of the I.D. Buzz.With its retro design inspired by the 1960s VW Microbus, the I.D. Buzz merges past and future in a vehicle that's packed with advanced technology and fun features. The all-electric I.D. Buzz offers a variety of driving modes, enhanced by Volkswagen's IQ suite of safety features, which includes adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assistance, and emergency braking. Its customizable interior includes spacious seating, a high-resolution touchscreen, and premium materials, perfect for any journey, whether around town or on a road trip.Customers who are excited to have a piece of Volkswagen history reimagined are encouraged to contact Street Volkswagen to secure their pre-orders. The buzz around the I.D. Buzz is only just beginning, and Street Volkswagen is thrilled to welcome this iconic vehicle to Amarillo.Street Volkswagen8707 Pilgrim DriveAmarillo, TX 79119Phone: (806) 350-8999Website:For additional information, please contact Marketing Director Teresa Filyes at ... or 806-350-8999.About Street VolkswagenStreet Volkswagen, located in Amarillo, TX, is committed to providing exceptional customer service and a top-notch automotive experience. With a team of professionals and a wide range of vehicles, Street Volkswagen strives to exceed customer expectations and deliver excellence in all aspects of the business. Our commitment extends beyond providing excellent service and quality vehicles; we are dedicated to making a positive impact in Amarillo and the surrounding areas. At Street Volkswagen, we believe in giving back to the community that has supported us throughout the years.

Teresa Filyes

Street Volkswagen of Amarillo

+1 806-350-8999

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.