(MENAFN- JCN NewsWire) Mazda Production and Sales Results for September 2024 and for April through September 2024
TOKYO, Oct 30, 2024 - (JCN Newswire) - Mazda Motor Corporation's production and sales results for September 2024 and for April through September 2024 are summarized below.
I. Production
Breakdown
September 2024
Apr - Sep 2024
Jan - Sep 2024
Units
YoYChange (%)
Units
YoYChange (%)
Units
YoYChange (%)
DOMESTIC PRODUCTION
Passenger Vehicles
| 65,047
| -18.8
| 375,643
| -5.9
| 558,969
| -10.2
Total
| 65,047
| -18.8
| 375,643
| -5.9
| 558,969
| -10.2
|
OVERSEAS PRODUCTION
Passenger Vehicles
| 39,244
| +0.4
| 226,952
| +17.1
| 335,277
| +13.1
Total
| 39,244
| +0.4
| 226,952
| +17.1
| 335,277
| +13.1
|
GLOBAL PRODUCTION
Passenger Vehicles
| 104,291
| -12.5
| 602,595
| +1.6
| 894,246
| -2.7
Total
| 104,291
| -12.5
| 602,595
| +1.6
| 894,246
| -2.7
1. Domestic Production
(1) September 2024
Mazda's domestic production volume in September 2024 decreased 18.8% year on year due to decreased production of passenger vehicles.
[Domestic production of key models in September 2024]
| CX-5:
| 21,133 units
| (down 40.8% year on year)
| MAZDA3:
| 10,704 units
| (up 25.0%)
| CX-90:
| 7,296 units
| (down 14.9%)
(2) April through September 2024
Mazda's domestic production volume in the period from April through September 2024 decreased 5.9% year on year due to decreased production of passenger vehicles.
[Domestic production of key models in the period from April through September 2024]
| CX-5:
| 141,007 units
| (down 19.8% year on year)
| MAZDA3:
| 53,009 units
| (up 6.7%)
| CX-90:
| 50,331 units
| (up 42.0%)
2. Overseas Production
(1) September 2024
Mazda's overseas production volume in September 2024 increased 0.4% year on year due to increased production of passenger vehicles.
[Overseas production of key models in September 2024]
| CX-30:
| 11,527 units
| (down 2.6% year on year)
| CX-50:
| 9,985 units
| (up 21.9%)
| MAZDA3:
| 5,276 units
| (down 55.5%)
(2) April through September 2024
Mazda's overseas production volume in the period from April through September 2024 increased 17.1% year on year due to increased production of passenger vehicles.
[Overseas production of key models in the period from April through September 2024]
| CX-30:
| 64,436 units
| (up 0.2% year on year)
| CX-50:
| 58,866 units
| (up 50.1%)
| MAZDA3:
| 32,646 units
| (down 21.8%)
II. Domestic Sales
Breakdown
September 2024
Apr - Sep 2024
Jan - Sep 2024
Units
YoYChange (%)
Units
YoYChange (%)
Units
YoYChange (%)
DOMESTIC SALES
Passenger Vehicles
| 12,617
| +14.0
| 59,304
| -21.9
| 95,947
| -26.1
Commercial Vehicles
| 923
| -7.3
| 4,850
| -17.9
| 7,674
| -17.4
|
Registration Total
| 9,973
| +14.5
| 46,586
| -27.0
| 74,689
| -33.0
Micro-mini Total
| 3,567
| +6.5
| 17,568
| -2.8
| 28,932
| +4.9
Total
| 13,540
| +12.3
| 64,154
| -21.6
| 103,621
| -25.5
(1) September 2024
Mazda's domestic sales volume in September 2024 increased 12.3% year on year due to increased sales of passenger vehicles's registered vehicle market share was 3.6% (up 0.4 points year on year), with a 2.2% share of the micro-mini segment (up 0.2 points) and a 3.1% total market share (up 0.3 points).
[Domestic sales of key models in September 2024]
| MAZDA2:
| 2,354 units
| (up 53.3% year on year)
| CX-5:
| 2,252 units
| (up 51.1%)
| CX-30:
| 1,467 units
| (up 264.9%)
(2) April through September 2024
Mazda's domestic sales volume in the period from April through September 2024 decreased 21.6% year on year due to decreased sales of passenger and commercial vehicles's registered vehicle market share was 3.3% (down 1.2 points year on year), with a 2.3% share of the micro-mini segment (unchanged year on year) and a 3.0% total market share (down 0.7 points).
[Domestic sales of key models in the period from April through September 2024]
| MAZDA2:
| 12,031 units
| (up 22.8% year on year)
| CX-5:
| 9,619 units
| (down 21.4%)
| CX-30:
| 6,702 units
| (down 4.3%)
III. Exports
Breakdown
September 2024
Apr - Sep 2024
Jan - Sep 2024
Units
YoYChange (%)
Units
YoYChange (%)
Units
YoYChange (%)
EXPORTS
Passenger Vehicles
| 54,988
| -15.4
| 334,553
| -2.1
| 487,949
| -6.5
|
North America
| 21,985
| -6.9
| 151,152
| +13.0
| 210,401
| +0.1
Europe
| 9,926
| -38.7
| 58,950
| -36.5
| 107,451
| -19.2
Oceania
| 6,296
| -3.2
| 34,462
| -3.9
| 47,417
| -7.5
Others
| 16,781
| -10.4
| 89,989
| +13.8
| 122,680
| -3.9
Total
| 54,988
| -15.4
| 334,553
| -2.1
| 487,949
| -6.5
(1) September 2024
Mazda's export volume in September 2024 decreased 15.4% year on year due to decreased shipments to Europe, North America, Oceania, and other regions.
[Exports of key models in September 2024]
| CX-5:
| 19,047 units
| (down 38.0% year on year)
| MAZDA3:
| 9,720 units
| (up 48.1%)
| CX-90:
| 8,306 units
| (up 13.1%)
(2) April through September 2024
Mazda's export volume in the period from April through September 2024 decreased 2.1% year on year due to decreased shipments to Europe, and Oceania.
[Exports of key models in the period from April through September 2024]
| CX-5:
| 135,974 units
| (down 16.7% year on year)
| CX-90:
| 50,103 units
| (up 45.8%)
| MAZDA3:
| 49,165 units
| (up 13.8%)
IV. Global Sales
Breakdown
September 2024
Apr - Sep 2024
Jan - Sep 2024
Units
YoY Change (%)
Units
YoY Change (%)
Units
YoY Change (%)
GLOBAL SALES
Domestic Sales
| 13,540
| +12.3
| 64,154
| -21.6
| 103,621
| -25.5
| U.S.A
| 29,840
| +6.5
| 213,345
| +15.8
| 313,449
| +15.0
| China
| 6,425
| -33.1
| 34,424
| -23.9
| 58,139
| +1.5
| Europe
| 17,158
| -15.2
| 88,591
| -1.3
| 134,540
| -5.2
| Others
| 40,324
| +8.6
| 229,513
| +6.6
| 331,359
| +3.4
Overseas Sales
| 93,747
| -1.3
| 565,873
| +5.8
| 837,487
| +5.7
Total
| 107,287
| +0.2
| 630,027
| +2.2
| 941,108
| +1.0
(1) September 2024
Mazda's global sales volume in September 2024 increased 0.2% year on year due to increased sales in the U.S., Japan, and other regions.
[Global sales of key models in September 2024]
| CX-5:
| 29,373 units
| (up 7.2% year on year)
| CX-30:
| 18,362 units
| (down 2.1%)
| MAZDA3:
| 12,395 units
| (down 34.1%)
(2) April through September 2024
Mazda's global sales volume in the period from April through September 2024 increased 2.2% year on year due to increased sales in the U.S., and other regions.
[Global sales of key models in the period from April through September 2024]
| CX-5:
| 176,597 units
| (up 1.3% year on year)
| CX-30:
| 113,133 units
| (up 13.3%)
| MAZDA3:
| 80,824 units
| (down 9.7%)
(1) Overseas production figures indicate Mazda-brand units coming off the production line (excluding CKD units).
(2) Global production figures are the sum total of domestic and overseas production volumes.
(3) All information in this press release is as of the date of the publicity. No updates after that date are reflected.
Source: mazda
Sectors: Automotive
MENAFN30102024003415003250ID1108835010
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.