AI Breakthroughs Unveiled At Air Solutions Summit 2024 Hear From Execs At Tractor Supply, Pepsico, Microsoft, & More

- Glenn Allison, VP of AI Platforms & Solutions, Tractor SupplyFL, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- RETHINK Retail, a global retail events and leader, is thrilled to announce the AiR Solutions Summit 2024, part of its acclaimed AI in Retail (AiR) initiative. The virtual summit will take place on November 14, bringing together the top minds in retail and technology to discuss impactful AI innovations reshaping the future of retail.This landmark event will feature executives from global retail powerhouses and technology innovators, including Microsoft, Tractor Supply, PepsiCo, and PwC, who will reveal how AI is revolutionizing the industry-from customer personalization at scale to autonomous retail operations.Secure your place now and be part of the conversation defining the future of AI in retail. Register here!The AiR Solutions Summit responds to soaring demand for AI leadership in retail as the race to innovate intensifies. Building on the success of RETHINK Retail's recent Top AI Leaders list and key appearances at NRF's Big Show and ShopTalk, this Summit is a must-attend event for retail executives committed to staying ahead of the curve.Paul Lewis, Co-founder and Managing Director of RETHINK Retail, explains, "As AI implementation accelerates, AiR Solutions Summit 2024 will bring together industry pioneers to share cutting-edge AI strategies transforming the retail landscape. This is the premier event for retail leaders looking to gain actionable insights and forge strategic connections that will shape retail's AI future."Featured speakers include industry leaders. Jen Garnto, General Manager in Retail and Consumer Goods Unit at Microsoft asserts, ""This summit arrives at a pivotal moment for the industry. AI is not merely a tool-it represents the future of retail. Grasping its potential is essential for maintaining competitiveness and enhancing customer experiences."As AI adoption speeds up, retail leaders need to stay informed. AI is no longer a futuristic concept-it's here, and it's transforming every facet of retail, from demand forecasting and inventory management to customer experience and marketing strategies. Retailers and brands that fail to embrace this shift risk falling behind.Join us to unlock AI's potential for your business and position your organization at the forefront of retail innovation. Click here to register nowAbout AiR:AiR (AI in Retail) is the leading community and platform helping retailers harness AI's transformative power. We provide members with insights, strategies, and innovative ideas to revolutionize their businesses. To learn more, visit rethink/air.About RETHINK Retail:RETHINK Retail is the premier destination for executive-led insights into retail's evolving landscape. Our award-winning content reaches top decision-makers and industry leaders worldwide. To learn more, visit rethink.

