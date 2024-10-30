Prime Minister Holds Phone Call With Iranian Foreign Minister
10/30/2024 2:42:10 PM
(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
QNA
Doha: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani held on Wednesday a phone conversation with Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran HE Abbas Araghchi.
They discussed bilateral cooperation relations and means to support and enhance them, the latest developments in the region, especially in the Gaza Strip and Lebanon, and ways to de-escalate.
The deliberations also tackled several issues of joint interest.
