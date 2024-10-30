Minister Of Transport, Minister Of State For Interior Affairs Visit Milipol Qatar 2024

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: of HE Jassim bin Saif Al Sulaiti and Minister of State for Interior Affairs HE Abdulaziz bin Faisal bin Mohammed Al Thani visited the Milipol Qatar 2024 and held at the Doha Exhibition and Center.



'Milipol Qatar a landmark on map of international exhibitions'

Milipol Qatar opens with participation of over 250 firms Interior Minister inaugurates Milipol Qatar, launches Qatar Digital Identity app

The two ministers visited the Ministry of Interior's pavilion and were briefed on the advanced technical devices, equipment and programs displayed by its various departments.

They also toured the pavilions of international and local companies, where they checked the most prominent innovative technological products and devices in the fields of internal security and safety.



