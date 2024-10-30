Minister Of Transport, Minister Of State For Interior Affairs Visit Milipol Qatar 2024
Doha, Qatar: Minister of transport HE Jassim bin Saif Al Sulaiti and Minister of State for Interior Affairs HE sheikh Abdulaziz bin Faisal bin Mohammed Al Thani visited the Milipol Qatar 2024 exhibition and conference held at the Doha Exhibition and convention Center.
The two ministers visited the Ministry of Interior's pavilion and were briefed on the advanced technical devices, equipment and programs displayed by its various departments.
They also toured the pavilions of international and local companies, where they checked the most prominent innovative technological products and devices in the fields of internal security and safety.
