Tricoci University Of Beauty Culture Students Recognized At Beauty Gives Back Event

CHICAGO, Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tricoci University of Beauty Culture

is proud to announce that nine of its students were awarded scholarships at the recent Beauty Gives Back event, held on September 15, 2024, in partnership with America's Beauty Show . This event unites the beauty industry's leaders, artists, and brands to uplift and support professionals at all stages of their careers through development, networking, and mentorship.

Beauty Gives Back is more than just an event-it's a movement aimed at empowering beauty professionals through financial grants and scholarships. This collaboration between Beauty Gives Back and America's Beauty Show seeks to foster innovation, support talent, and create a more inclusive beauty community by providing the tools, knowledge, and inspiration needed to succeed. All proceeds from the event will contribute to funding grants and scholarships for both current and future beauty professionals.

"We are incredibly proud of our students who earned these scholarships," said Nate Swanson, CEO of Tricoci University of Beauty Culture. "This recognition not only celebrates their hard work and passion but also affirms our commitment to supporting the next generation of beauty professionals. By participating in events like Beauty Gives Back, we ensure that our students are equipped not only with technical skills but also the financial resources to thrive in this evolving industry."

Beauty Gives Back stresses the importance of mentorship, education, and financial support in cultivating a thriving beauty community.

About Tricoci University of Beauty Culture

Tricoci University of Beauty Culture is a premier beauty education provider with 15 campuses throughout Illinois, Indiana, and Wisconsin. Tricoci University is focused on producing salon-ready graduates who are prepared for successful careers in the beauty industry. Founded by international beauty industry leader Mario Tricoci, Tricoci University is developing a new type of beauty professional by using innovative teaching methods, an interactive learning platform, and upscale facilities. All guest services are provided by students under the supervision of licensed instructors. For more information about Tricoci University of Beauty Culture please visit



