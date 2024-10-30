EQS-News: DEAG Deutsche Entertainment Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Investment

Market entry in Italy: DEAG forms new partnership with Andrea and Stefano Pieroni, acquires MC2 Live S.p.A. and successfully continues on its international expansion course

Corporate News entry in Italy: DEAG forms new partnership with Andrea and Stefano Pieroni, acquires MC 2 Live S.p.A. and successfully continues on its international expansion course Berlin, 30 October 2024 – DEAG Deutsche Entertainment Aktiengesellschaft ('DEAG') is successfully continuing its international expansion course and is acquiring the Italian live entertainment organiser MC2 Live S.p.A. ('MC2 Live'). DEAG's subsidiary DEAG Concerts GmbH is acquiring all of the shares in MC2 Live. The company's founders, Andrea and Stefano Pieroni, will continue to manage MC2 Live in the long term together with their team, who will all remain with the company. After entering the Spanish market at the end of 2023, DEAG is also expanding its activities in the Italian market with the acquisition of MC2 Live, thus strengthening its strong market position in Europe. For DEAG, the expansion of its business activities in Italy will also create synergies in the live entertainment business and, in the long term, in the ticketing business as well as in the development and realisation of new event formats. In addition, DEAG plans to host live events in Italy in the future that it has already successfully staged in its other national markets. The two brothers Andrea and Stefano Pieroni are among the leading independent live entertainment providers in Italy, with their headquarters in Milan, a strong partner network and a diversified event portfolio. Over the past few decades, Andrea Pieroni has organised and hosted many concerts, festivals and events with international music stars such as Judas Priest, Slipknot, Rammstein, 50 Cent, Ne-Yo, Eros Ramazzotti and Negrita. “Following this year's transactions with Showplanr, How to Academy, District Live and Sputnik/Black Mamba, the acquisition of MC2 Live and the partnership with Andrea and Stefano is a further step in our international expansion strategy and will open up just another national market. This is in line with our plan to expand and deepen DEAG's international network of promoters. MC2 Live's line-up of events for 2025 is impressive with acts including Pantera, Iron Maiden, Marilyn Manson, Tokio Hotel and many more. We will continue to expand MC2 Live's good market position by offering high-quality content and position the company even more prominently and internationally,” said Detlef Kornett, Group CEO of DEAG. “With DEAG, we have a strong partner at our side with whom we can create an even more international presence and further develop DEAG's European network. I am convinced that we will benefit continuously from each other, and I am very much looking forward to working together with the whole group,” commented Andrea Pieroni, founder of MC2 Live. About DEAG DEAG Deutsche Entertainment Aktiengesellschaft (DEAG), a leading entertainment service company and live entertainment provider, produces and promotes live events of all genres and sizes in Europe. With its Group companies, DEAG is present at 24 locations in its core markets of Germany, the UK, Switzerland, Ireland, Denmark, Spain and Italy. As a live entertainment service provider with an integrated business model, DEAG has extensive expertise in the conceptualisation, organisation, promotion and production of live events. Founded in Berlin in 1978, DEAG's core business areas today comprise Rock/Pop, including Urban and Electronic Dance Music, Classics & Jazz, Family Entertainment, the Spoken Word & Literary Events, Arts+Exhibitions, Ticketing and Entertainment Services. Live Entertainment for all generations and Arts+Exhibitions are important building blocks for the further development of DEAG's own content. More than 10 million tickets for DEAG's own and third-party content to around 6,000 events are sold each year – a steadily growing share of these are sold via the Group's own ticketing platforms myticket .de, myticket , , gigantic and tickets . Investor & Public Relations

