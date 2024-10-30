EQS-News: USU Software AG / Key word(s): Product Launch

USU KAI - Intelligent AI Assistant Sets New Standards for Quality and Efficiency in Customer Service

Möglingen, October 30, 2024



The USU Group has introduced its new AI assistant, KAI, designed to significantly improve customer service efficiency and quality. Integrated into the USU Knowledge Management System, KAI emphasizes precision, consistency, and adaptability, setting new benchmarks for AI in customer service. Full details are available in a newly published, free whitepaper . Maximum Precision and Relevance – Powered by Knowledge Database

KAI's strength lies in its access to a robust, quality-assured knowledge database, ensuring precise answers with contextual understanding. This prevents common AI pitfalls like inaccurate or incomplete answers.

A key advantage of KAI is its dynamic access to current and specific information. Unlike many AI models, which rely on static data, KAI continuously utilizes updated data to provide reliable responses, even in complex or specialized cases. Innovation through Consistency and Contextual Awareness

One highlight of the new AI assistant is its ability to deliver consistent answers, even for repeated or variant inquiries-an essential factor for building customer trust over the long term. Additionally, USU's "Promptflow" system guarantees that KAI correctly interprets each inquiry and always responds in the proper context. This ensures that responses are not only accurate but also practical and user-friendly. Risk-Free Automation through Quality Controls

KAI goes well beyond the capabilities of conventional AI assistance. It has been trained to provide not only precise answers but also complete and additional information relevant to the customer. For instance, if a customer inquires about a store's hours, KAI automatically includes special hours or other important supplementary information. To prevent malfunctions, KAI's responses are continuously monitored and retrained as needed, ensuring that answer quality remains high even in unusual or complex situations. Future-Proofed with Continuous Improvement

USU plans to enhance KAI further. Integrating CRM data will allow the assistant to deliver personalized and even more targeted responses. This will not only provide immediate relief in customer service but also elevate the individual customer experience to a new level.

“With KAI, we are setting new standards for AI in customer service. Our goal is to strengthen customer trust through precise, context-aware, and consistent answers while increasing the efficiency of our customer service processes,” explains Harald Huber, Managing Director of USU R&D. For more information about USU Solutions, visit here

About USU Software AG As a leading provider of software and service solutions for IT and customer-service management, USU enables companies to manage the requirements of today's digital world. Global organizations use our solutions to cut costs, become more agile, and reduce risks – with smarter services, simpler workflows, and better collaboration. With more than 45 years of experience and locations worldwide, the USU team brings customers into the future. In addition to USU GmbH, the subsidiaries USU Digital Consulting GmbH, USU Solutions Inc., USU SAS and USU GK also belong to USU Software AG.



