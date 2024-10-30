عربي


GRUPO CLARIN S.A. TO HOST WEBCAST PRESENTATION TO DISCUSS THIRD QUARTER 2024 RESULTS


10/30/2024 2:10:09 PM

(MENAFN- EQS Group)


Buenos Aires, 10/30/2024 / 12:00, EST/EDT - EQS Newswire - Grupo Clarín S.A.


Grupo Clarín S.A. (BCBA:GCLA)will host a webcast presentation on Tuesday, November 12, 2024 at 10:00 am Eastern Time (12:00 pm Buenos Aires time) to discuss its Nine Months and Third Quarter 2024 earnings Results.

Presentations will be in English, based on the earnings release, which will be distributed on Friday, November 8, 2024, after the markets close.

To access the live stream and slide presentation, visit:

-p

The webcast presentation will also be available at

About the Company

Grupo Clarín is the largest media company in Argentina and a leading company in Digital and Printed Publications and broadcasting and programming markets. Its flagship newspaper -Diario Clarín- is one of the highest circulation newspapers and has the largest base of paid digital subscribers in Latin America. Grupo Clarín is the largest producer of media content in Argentina, including news, sports and entertainment and reaches substantially all segments of the Argentine population in terms of wealth, geography and age.

Investor Relations Contacts

In Buenos Aires:

In New York:

Grupo Clarín S.A.

Fig Corporate Communications

Samantha Olivieri

Camilla Ferreira/Marcella Ewerton

Tel: +54 11 4309 7104

Tel: +1 917 691 4047

Email: ...

Email: ...

SOURCE: Grupo Clarín S.A.


10/30/2024 EQS Newswire / EQS Group AG



MENAFN30102024004691010666ID1108834752


EQS Group

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

