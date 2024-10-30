Upgrade Your Smartphone Game With The Best Deals On 5G Phones This Diwali Season

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Pune, Maharashtra, India With shoppers gearing up for Diwali festivities, those looking to upgrade their handsets have the ideal opportunity this October. As part of the 2024 Festive Sale, those shopping on the Bajaj Finserv EMI can enjoy exciting deals and discounts on several 5G smartphones. The Diwali offers on mobiles range from hefty discounts of up to 20% to benefits like zero down payment on select models, making big-ticket purchases affordable and accessible to all!



Shop for the latest 5G smartphones on Easy EMIs on the Bajaj Finserv EMI Network

5G technology offers high-speed internet, better connectivity, and low latency, making it a no-brainer to shift to 5G-enabled smartphones . Several leading brands, from Samsung and vivo to OPPO and Xiaomi, offer feature-optimised 5G handsets that elevate user experience. These devices also run on fast processors that clock high speeds, making lags and device slowdowns a distant memory. You also get cutting-edge features with these smartphones, such as 50MP to 200MP cameras, cooling technology, and fluid AMOLED panels, making them incredibly efficient and hard to resist.





Here are some of the top-selling models you can purchase with the latest Diwali offers:

1.

vivo V23 Pro 5G

Those looking for an incredibly versatile shooter can choose the vivo V23 Pro 5G, which boasted the country's first 50MP Eye AF dual selfie module at the time of its launch. The custom sensor, in tandem with pixel isolation technology, offers stunning details and vivid colours in every image.





2.

OnePlus 10 Pro

Another exceptional all-rounder is the OnePlus 10 Pro, which comes with several advanced features like OIS, EIS, and 10-bit colour for improved camera performance. This handset is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip, which guarantees the device's unrivalled performance.





3 . OPPO F21 Pro 5G

Ideal for shoppers wanting an affordable, pocket-friendly model, the OPPO F21 Pro 5G combines style with functionality. The Snapdragon 680 6nm chip and the RAM Expansion technology ensure the device's smooth computing performance.





4.

Redmi Note 11T 5G

Dubbed the 'Next Gen Racer', the Redmi Note 11T 5G is another stellar offering, boasting features like a 90Hz display and RAM Booster tech, upgrading the total RAM capacity to 11GB! The EVOL. Design lends the smartphone an understated yet elegant look, making it a highly sought-after model.





5.

Samsung Galaxy A73 5G

Samsung devices are renowned for their displays, and the Galaxy A73 5G carries this legacy. Flaunting a captivating 6.7-inch Full HD+ sAMOLED Plus Infinity-O screen, the smartphone breathes life into images and videos. The Eye Comfort Shield protects the users' eyes by reducing harmful blue light emissions, making binge-watching marathons comfortable and enjoyable.





Users waiting for the festive season to commence their shopping spree can shop on the Bajaj Finserv EMI Network from October 15th to November 5th and avail of unbelievable deals and offers. The Diwali offers on mobiles make even high-end, premium smartphones affordable, as they can split the cost into Easy EMIs. With EMIs starting from just Rs. 833, paying for the device is ultra-convenient. Other exclusive perks of shopping on the Bajaj Finserv EMI Network include long tenures of up to 60 months, zero down payment and free home delivery on select models.





Benefits of shopping with Bajaj Finserv

Want to make the most of Diwali offers on mobiles? Here are the

benefits of shopping on the Bajaj Finserv EMI Network:





Competitive prices: Enjoy great value for money with competitively priced 5G phones at any of Bajaj Finserv's partner stores.

Easy EMIs: Purchasing your desired 5G smartphone is simple with Easy EMI options, allowing you to choose a repayment tenure that suits your budget.

Zero down payment: For select 5G phones, benefit from the

zero down payment option, eliminating the need for upfront payment at purchase.

Options and accessibility: Choose from various phones available at Bajaj Finserv partner stores across multiple cities, offering unmatched convenience.





For financial ease and convenience, you can opt for Bajaj Finserv's financing options including Easy EMI and zero down payment schemes. Break the cost into Easy EMI to enjoy a hassle-free shopping experience.





*Terms and Conditions Apply.





