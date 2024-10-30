(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) TC BioPharm (NASDAQ: TCBP) , a clinical-stage biotech firm developing gamma-delta T cell therapies, reported key 2024 achievements, highlighting progress in the ACHIEVE UK trial, with eight patients dosed and new trial sites established, including Guy's and St. Thomas Hospital. The company also launched a compassionate use program for TCB008 and signed two non-binding LOIs for potential acquisitions in CAR-T and NK therapy technologies. TC BioPharm collaborated with the University of Surrey on preclinical Mpox studies and partnered with Carnegie Mellon University on AI-driven donor screening for cell therapies. Cost efficiencies have increased treatment capacity, while a Q3 capital raise of $8 million bolstered its balance sheet, positioning TC BioPharm to continue advancing its strategic initiatives into 2025.

About TC BioPharm Holdings PLC

TC BioPharm is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of gamma-delta T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer with human efficacy data in acute myeloid leukemia. Gamma-delta T cells are naturally occurring immune cells that embody properties of both the innate and adaptive immune systems and can intrinsically differentiate between healthy and diseased tissue. TC BioPharm is the leader in developing gamma-delta T cell therapies, and the first company to conduct phase II/pivotal clinical studies in oncology. The company is conducting two investigator-initiated clinical trials for its unmodified gamma-delta T cell product line – Phase 2b/3 pivotal trial for OmnImmune(R) in treatment of acute myeloid leukemia using the company's proprietary allogeneic CryoTC technology to provide frozen product to clinics worldwide. For more information about the company, visit

