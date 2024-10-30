Investornewsbreaks Global Compliance Applications Corp. (CSE: APP) (OTCQB: FUAPF) (FSE: 2FA) Announces Entry Into $167M+ Cannabis Funding Program

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)
Global Compliance Applications (CSE: APP) (OTCQB: FUAPF) (FSE: 2FA) (“GCAC”) , a veteran-centric blockchain marketing provider, has announced a new partnership with Anthena Consulting, dba 1620 Cannabis, and citizen Green Ventures (“CGV”) to enhance cannabis care solutions for Canadian military veterans. The collaboration will connect 1,000 veterans-covered by Veterans Affairs Canada (“VAC”)- to provide premium cannabis from Cerberus PPV (owners of Sana'a Cannabis and a minority owner of CGV with GCAC) over the next 12 months*. The partnership extends the reach of Citizen Green TV (“CGTV”), which delivers cannabis-friendly educational content and sponsorship opportunities, giving cannabis brands access to a highly engaged veteran audience.
“While other Canadian cannabis providers pull back services, this collaboration exemplifies our mission to empower veterans through exceptional care and innovative blockchain solutions,” said Brad Moore, CEO of GCAC.“1620 Cannabis adds critical momentum to our strategy, and CGTV provides a platform for sustained engagement and growth.”
About Global Compliance Applications Corp.
Global Compliance Applications Corp. (“GCAC”) is a global leader in designing and developing innovative blockchain technologies and machine learning solutions to improve real-world businesses. GCAC's leading solution, Efixii, is an Ethereum Layer 2 blockchain and EVM programming functionality on par with other Layer-2 systems. GCAC connects product producers, distributors, manufacturers, and retailers through a series of value chain dApps, enabling data connectivity to drive better consumer experiences and sales. As a one-stop digital coupon provider, GCAC saves users money on cannabis and CBD products verified through Efixii's blockchain seed-to-sale lifecycle tracking. GCAC operates in multiple agricultural industries, offering cost-effective SaaS-based blockchain solutions. For more information, please visit or review the company's profile on SEDAR and the Canadian Securities Exchange.
