RapidAI's leadership is evident in its expansive global presence, pioneering regulatory achievements, and continuous innovation, ensuring the company remains at the forefront of AI-based imaging solutions.

Recently Frost & Sullivan researched the AI-based stroke imaging solutions and, based on its findings, recognizes RapidAI with the 2024 Company of the Year Award. The company pioneers first-to-market solutions and continuously enhances operational efficiencies and patient outcomes, establishing itself as a leader in the AI-based stroke imaging solutions market. It offers exceptional value by providing a comprehensive suite of AI solutions that span the entire stroke care continuum, from initial diagnosis to interventional procedures. These solutions integrate seamlessly into existing hospital workflows and enhance overall productivity through superior performance and cost-efficiency across the stroke care spectrum. RapidAI's advanced imaging and workflow solutions enable physicians to make faster, more accurate triage, transfer, and treatment decisions. The company provides the most widely used advanced cerebrovascular imaging products for patient care, research, and clinical trials.

RapidAI

RapidAI offers an end-to-end portfolio of stroke imaging and assessment products for hospitals of all sizes. The Rapid platform leverages AI to generate high-quality, advanced images from non-contrast CT, CT angiography, CT perfusion, and magnetic resonance imaging diffusion and perfusion scans. This capability significantly enhances the speed and accuracy of time-critical triage or transfer decisions, leading to better patient outcomes. The company's diagnostic tool for large vessel occlusion using non-contrast CT significantly reduces transfer or diagnostic times, while AngioFlow avoids redundant imaging, further cutting down on delays. This emphasis on reducing time at multiple stages of stroke care is crucial, given that every two minutes of delay can destroy over four million neurons during a stroke. RapidAI's vision to improve stroke and other cerebrovascular conditions through AI and medical imaging innovations has brought measurable improvements to patient care globally. By empowering clinicians with proven, data-driven technology, the company enables faster and more accurate diagnostic and treatment decisions for stroke, cerebral hemorrhage, aneurysm, and pulmonary embolism patients. Through its commitment to innovation, scalability, and customization, RapidAI shapes the future of neurovascular

imaging, making a significant impact on global healthcare.

Rabin Dhakal, best practices research analyst for Frost & Sullivan, observed, "Unlike many imaging AI solutions that primarily focus on triage and often result in false positives, the company has developed algorithms with high sensitivity and specificity, significantly reducing false positives and physician frustration. Its technology goes beyond simple alerts; it offers deep clinical AI that enhances physician decision-making through precise localization, visualization, characterization, and tracking over time."

One of RapidAI's largest differentiators is its clinical rigor. The company's landmark clinical trials drove critical changes in stroke treatment guidelines, moving the treatment window from 6 hours to 24. Beyond its commitment to patient-centered clinical excellence, the company's exceptional customer service, involving accessible, expert support and comprehensive training, sets a high standard for customer satisfaction and operational excellence in the healthcare industry. Surpassing 14 million scans, featuring in over 400 peer-reviewed publications, and being utilized in over 25 clinical trials,

RapidAI has solidified its leadership with a significant global presence, serving thousands of hospitals in more than 100 countries. RapidAI's dedication to advancing care

across the neuroscience suite

through innovative AI solutions and comprehensive patient management fosters high brand loyalty among healthcare providers, establishing the company as a trusted and indispensable partner in delivering equitable, high-quality care worldwide.

"RapidAI minimizes unnecessary patient transfers and enables care in local environments to foster better patient outcomes and maintain family support, reinforcing its reputation for patient-centric innovation. Its comprehensive artificial intelligence portfolio supports a wide range of healthcare professionals, highlighting its cost-effectiveness and robust performance and solidifying its brand equity and high customer loyalty," added Ashish Kaul, industry analyst at Frost & Sullivan.

About Frost & Sullivan

For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders, and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, megatrends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success.

About RapidAI

RapidAI is the world leader in AI-driven medical imaging analysis and coordinated care. With the industry's most validated clinical AI platform, we empower care teams to rapidly, precisely, and confidently manage life-threatening conditions. Trusted by thousands of hospitals in 100+ countries, RapidAI delivers the deepest level of clinical decision support on the market to help accelerate the time to treatment and enhance patient outcomes. We go beyond the algorithm to drive care team collaboration and efficiencies that expand access to life-saving interventions. At RapidAI, we establish new standards for care teams and the patients they treat.

