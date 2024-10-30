عربي


GRUPO SIMEC (NYSE: SIM) ANNOUNCES A SPILL OF LIQUID STEEL, OCTOBER 30, 2024


10/30/2024 2:03:40 PM

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

GUADALAJARA, Mexico, Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Informs the investing public that, early today, October 30, 2024, at plant one of the steel complex located in the city of Apizaco, Tlaxcala, a spill of liquid steel occurred with loss of human lives that has temporarily paralyzed its operation;

The company deeply regrets the death of its employees in this accident and is reviewing the causes of the same.

PRESS RELEASE

Contact: José Luis Tinajero

Mario Moreno
Cortez

Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V.

Calzada Lázaro Cárdenas 601

44440 Guadalajara,
Jalisco, México

52 55 1165 1025

52 33 3770 6734

SOURCE Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V.

