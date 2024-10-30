GRUPO SIMEC (NYSE: SIM) ANNOUNCES A SPILL OF LIQUID STEEL, OCTOBER 30, 2024
Date
10/30/2024 2:03:40 PM
GUADALAJARA, Mexico, Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Informs the investing public that, early today, October 30, 2024, at plant one of the steel complex located in the city of Apizaco, Tlaxcala, a spill of liquid steel occurred with loss of human lives that has temporarily paralyzed its operation;
The company deeply regrets the death of its employees in this accident and is reviewing the causes of the same.
|
PRESS RELEASE
|
Contact: José Luis Tinajero
|
|
Mario Moreno
Cortez
|
|
Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V.
|
|
Calzada Lázaro Cárdenas 601
|
|
44440 Guadalajara,
Jalisco, México
|
|
52 55 1165 1025
|
|
52 33 3770 6734
SOURCE Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V.
