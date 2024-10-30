Dental Imaging Market Analysis 2024: Size, Share & Growth Report CAGR 8.7%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Dental Imaging Analysis

In 2022, the dental imaging market reached a valuation of $6.4 billion and is projected to attain $14.7 billion by 2032, with a CAGR of 8.7%.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Recently released by AMR, the newest research study titled 'Global Dental Imaging Market : Outlook and Forecast 2023-2032' is a comprehensive report providing analysis of market risks, highlighting various opportunities, and offering strategic and tactical decision-making support for the period from 2023 to 2032. The market analysis is segmented by key regions driving market growth. The report provides insights into market research and development, growth drivers, and the changing investment landscape of the global Dental Imaging Market. Notable players featured in the study include Danaher, Carestream Health, Dentsply Sirona, PLANMECA OY, Midmark, VATECH, THE YOSHIDA DENTAL, Flow Dental, KaVo Kerr, and Cefla. The increasing adoption of these technologies by dentists is propelling market growth.Rising Incidence of Dental Disorders: The escalating prevalence of dental issues and oral health concerns, encompassing dental caries, periodontal diseases, and oral cancers, has heightened the need for dental imaging services to facilitate early diagnosis and effective treatment planning.Aging Demographic: The globally increasing aging population is more prone to dental issues like tooth decay and gum diseases. As the elderly demographic expands, so does the demand for dental imaging services, fostering market expansion.Tele-dentistry Integration: The integration of tele-dentistry, particularly in remote or underserved areas, relies on dental imaging for remote diagnosis and treatment planning, amplifying market demand.Surge in Dental Tourism: The growing popularity of dental tourism in countries offering affordable and high-quality dental care has heightened the demand for dental imaging services. Many individuals opt to travel abroad for dental treatments, contributing significantly to the growth of the dental imaging market.Preventive Dentistry Trend: A shift towards preventive dentistry and regular dental check-ups has increased the demand for dental imaging services for early detection and intervention, ultimately reducing the overall cost of dental care.Have Any Query? The segments and sub-section of Dental Imaging market is shown below:By Type: Intraoral X-rays, Digital Sensors (CCD, CMOS), Extra oral X-rays, Hybrid X-Ray SystemsBy Application: Medical, Cosmetic, Forensic, Diagnostics, Surgery (Research, Therapeutic)By End User: Dental Clinics, Dental Laboratories, HospitalsDental Imaging Market Dynamics and Transformations:Economic Downturn Analysis: Impact of Recession in 2023Pandemic's Influence: Impact of Covid-19 PandemicMarket Evolution: Recent Developments in the Market with Key Players AnnouncementsImportant years considered in the Dental Imaging study:Historical year – 2017-2022; Base year – 2023; Forecast period** – 2022 to 2032 [** unless otherwise stated]If opting for the Global version of Dental Imaging Market; then below country analysis would be included:– North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)– Europe (Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Netherlands, Italy, Nordic Nations, Spain, Switzerland and Rest of Europe)– Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia and Rest of APAC)– South America (Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Rest of countries etc.)– Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Israel, Egypt, Turkey, Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of MEA) 