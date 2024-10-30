Veeam Cloud-Scale Ransomware-Proof Air-Gapped And Immutable Backup And DR Data Center Infrastructure

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

FlexStor ScaleHA

FlexStor ScaleHATM - a cloud-scale data center infrastructure configuration for StoneFly's Veeam Ready air-gapped and immutable backup and DR solution (DR365V).

CASTRO VALLEY, CA, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- StoneFly, Inc. (iscsi), a leading provider of enterprise storage, hyperconverged, backup and disaster recovery, cloud, and AI storage solutions, has introduced FlexStor ScaleHATM - a cloud-scale data center infrastructure configuration for StoneFly's Veeam Ready air-gapped and immutable backup and DR solution (DR365V).

Built to provide disaggregated and flexible deployment options, scalability, performance, and security, FlexStor ScaleHA allows enterprises to custom-design backup and DR infrastructure to fit specific performance, capacity, and budget needs.

FlexStor ScaleHATM - Cloud-Scale Veeam Backup and DR Data Center Architecture

The FlexStor ScaleHA architecture's modular design enables reliable ransomware protection, easy scalability and high availability, making it ideal for large-scale deployments.

The architecture consists of the following components:

1, or more, Scalable Controller Directors – each with active/active storage virtualization engine and SAN, NAS, and S3 object storage support

2.2x 10, 20, 40, 100, 400 Gbps network switches

3.8, 12, 16, 24, 36, and 60-bay single, dual, or scale out appliances – as many as 12, 16, 24, 36, 60, and 108-bay storage expansion units – up to 256 drive support per node.



Each appliance node can be customized for the following role:

.Veeam Ready backup and DR appliance – Turnkey solution with all Veeam backup, replication, and restore features, integrated ransomware protection, security, storage, and optimization.

.Air-Gapped Vault® and immutable storage – Isolated ransomware-proof target storage that cannot be edited, overwritten, or deleted.

.Always On-Air® Gapped backup appliance – Built for hot-tier, these appliances are isolated, but still running, and attached only for read/write jobs.

.Immutable FileLock – File storage repositories/appliances that cannot be edited, deleted, or overwritten.

.Immutable S3 object storage – S3 object storage repositories/appliances that cannot be edited, deleted or overwritten.

.Regular backup data storage – Block, file, and S3 object storage appliance with read, write, delete, overwriting enabled.

.Sandbox appliance for backup and DR orchestration and testing

.Secondary DR site for instant and granular recovery with FastTrakTM Restore.

Advantages of FlexStor ScaleHA

The StoneFly FlexStor ScaleHA architecture delivers powerful benefits for MSPs and large organizations seeking ransomware-proof scalable, and high-performance backup and DR:

Scalable Modular DesignFlexStor ScaleHA allows users to build a tailored backup and DR infrastructure, scaling storage and performance independently without forklift ProtectionIntegrated with Veeam Ready air-gapped and immutable storage, FlexStor ScaleHA provides isolated environments for backup data, protecting against ransomware and unauthorized Availability and ReliabilityDual active/active RAID controllers ensure for hardware node-level flexible redundancy, and erasure coding across nodes, for continuous data availability with automated failover and failback, minimizing Storage OptionsSupports SAN, NAS, S3 object storage, and unified storage within a single platform, enabling hot, cold, and archive-tier ScalabilityFlexible storage configurations reduce initial costs, allowing for gradual scaling and lowering total cost of ownership Management and Real-Time MonitoringThe graphical interface provides real-time insights into resource usage through a single pane of glass, simplifying management and reducing operational overhead.

Availability

The StoneFly FlexStor ScaleHA configuration is now available for StoneFly DR365V Veeam Ready backup and DR appliances. For more details, visit

About StoneFly, Inc.

StoneFly, Inc. is a leading provider of enterprise-grade storage, hyperconverged, and backup and disaster recovery solutions. With over two decades of experience, StoneFly offers innovative, scalable, and reliable data management solutions that simplify enterprise workloads and provide seamless protection and accessibility for mission-critical data. Learn more at .



