Prime Minister Emphasizes Developmental Role Of Governors

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, October 30 (Petra) – Prime Jafar Hassan met with governors from the of Interior on Wednesday, underscoring their developmental role and the importance of maintaining communication with citizens and coordinating with official institutions to ensure the effective delivery of services and projects.During the meeting, which included Interior Minister Mazen Faraya, the Prime Minister commended the governors for their contributions to serving citizens, upholding the rule of law, and fostering in the governorates. He highlighted the significance of institutionalizing executive councils in the governorates to improve coordination and integration among institutions."Our duty is to serve citizens and to fulfill our commitments to them without delay," Hassan stated.The Prime Minister also emphasized the necessity of field follow-up on the outcomes of Cabinet sessions, which commenced in Karak and will extend to other governorates, along with field tours across various regions of the Kingdom to ensure effective implementation of government commitments.He noted that the directives from His Majesty the King highlight the developmental role of governors. The government aims to hold monthly Cabinet sessions in the governorates to establish a development vision for each region in the coming years.Addressing the issue of drug abuse, the Prime Minister stated, "The law must be implemented firmly; this is a fundamental issue." He emphasized the need for engagement with residents and local communities to raise awareness of the dangers of drugs and facilitate treatment options.The Prime Minister stressed the importance of ongoing meetings with governors, along with government ministers, to discuss issues pertinent to citizens.In turn, Faraya provided an overview of the ministry's main responsibilities, which include security, administration, and development.He reviewed key achievements, such as the facilitation of residency procedures for investors, tourists, and individuals seeking medical tourism, following the outcomes of meetings held by the Prime Minister with health unions and relevant authorities.Faraya also noted that the ministry successfully automated all its services, benefiting nearly three million individuals, while reinforcing its role in upholding the rule of law and enhancing security measures to ensure the safety of citizens.A comprehensive discussion ensued during the meeting, during which governors raised various issues related to their responsibilities in the governorates.The Prime Minister reiterated the government's commitment to empowering governors and providing all necessary support to enhance their roles in serving citizens and improving developmental outcomes in the governorates.