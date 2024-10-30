Amir, Kazakh President Discuss Enhancing Ties

( MENAFN - Gulf Times) the Amir Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani discussed Wednesday with President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev bilateral relations between the two countries and ways to enhance and develop them. During the phone call His Highness the Amir received from the President of Kazakhstan, they discussed key regional and international developments of common concern.

