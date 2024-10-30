Sweden Seeks Deeper Defence Ties With Qatar

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Sweden's Defence Minister, Pål Jonson, has presented a comprehensive strategy aimed at strengthening defence cooperation with Qatar in an exclusive interview with Gulf Times.

Jonson, who was in the country recently for this year's edition of Milipol Qatar, emphasised that the initiative builds on a letter of intent for military co-operation that was signed on the sidelines of the Amir Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani's state visit to Stockholm last month.

With a letter of intent in place, Jonson said potential partnerships between Sweden and Qatar in areas like cybersecurity, maritime protection, and space-based capabilities, are significant factors when addressing various security challenges and regional stability. The minister also lauded Qatar for its role in international mediation efforts, referring to Doha as“a centrepiece of dialogue and discussions.”

Sweden and Qatar have numerous potential areas for collaboration, emphasised Jonson, who also noted that engaging in a series of partnerships in various fields presents several advantages. The minister pointed out that a comprehensive strategy for defence cooperation between Sweden and Qatar presents a significant shift in both nation's relationship in terms of military collaboration, potentially leading to deeper technological and security partnerships.

According to the minister, underwater protection of critical infrastructure could be one potential area of cooperation, noting Qatar's developments in this domain. He emphasised that Sweden has developed a“steep learning curve” in underwater infrastructure protection, citing lessons from the Nord Stream and the Balticconnector incidents.

Similarly, cybersecurity is another essential area for collaboration, stated Jonson, who highlighted Sweden's distinct sectoral approach to digital defence. He explained that the Swedish government has divided critical infrastructure protection into several distinct sectors, each addressing specific security needs in the country. Describing Sweden as“one of the most digital countries in the world,” the minister also emphasised the importance of bridging the gap between digitalisation and cybersecurity.

Asked about potential collaboration on space-based military capabilities, the minister said Sweden has recently launched a new strategy for security and defence aspects of space, underlining the dramatic increase in the global deployment of satellites. According to Jonson, Sweden also designated funding for military satellite capabilities and possesses the only space launch facility located within the EU.

Highlighting Sweden's substantial investments in research and development (R&D) and focus on fostering STEM education, Jonson noted the importance of long-term partnerships and technology transfer in defence cooperation, following the country's“triple helix model” involving government, industry, and academia.

According to the minister, Sweden's recent NATO membership could further enhance bilateral opportunities with Qatar, particularly given the Gulf nation's status as a major non-NATO ally of the US and its role in regional security.“Sweden brings extensive experience in international defence cooperation, having been NATO's closest partner for three decades,” Jonson added.

