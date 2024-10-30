QFIU Forum For Public-Private Dialogue Addresses Trends Related To Proceeds Of Crime

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Participants at the 13th Meeting of QFIU Forum for Public-Private Dialogue, Second Edition for 2024, addressed the most prominent phenomena and trends related to the proceeds of crime in the State of Qatar, in addition to the relevant international developments.

The forum, held virtually by Qatar Information Unit (QFIU), was attended by representatives from the reporting entities supervised by Qatar Central Bank, Qatar Financial Markets Authority, and Qatar Financial Center Regulatory Authority.

The participants stressed the importance of cooperation and coordination among QFIU, the supervisory authorities, the financial institutions, and the DNFBPs, in order to raise awareness of the latest and most prominent crime patterns, and strengthen the AML/CFT system in the State of Qatar.

QFIU always strive to provide a platform for open dialogue and information exchange between the public and private sectors by holding such meetings and forums that reflect Qatar's commitment to enhancing the transparency and integrity of its financial system and protecting its economy from the risks of financial crimes.

QFIU's interest in cooperating with the Private Sector is in line with the States strategic directions that are emphasized in the Third Qatar National Development Strategy 2024-2030 to focus on public -private partnership (PPP).

QFIU continues its vital role in protecting the financial system and enhancing confidence in financial institutions by adopting AML/CFT international best practices.

At the end of the meeting, the participants reiterated the need to continue cooperation and strengthen joint efforts to face future challenges.

