Amir, President Of Kazakhstan Discuss Enhancing Relations In Phone Call
Date
10/30/2024 2:01:54 PM
(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
QNA
Doha: The Amir HH sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani discussed on Wednesday with President of the Republic of Kazakhstan HE Kassym-Jomart Tokayev bilateral relations between the two countries and ways to enhance and develop them.
During the phone call HH the Amir received from HE the President of Kazakhstan, they discussed key regional and international developments of common concern.
