Amir, President Of Kazakhstan Discuss Enhancing Relations In Phone Call

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The Amir HH Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani discussed on Wednesday with President of the Republic of Kazakhstan HE Kassym-Jomart Tokayev bilateral relations between the two countries and ways to enhance and develop them.

During the phone call HH the Amir received from HE the President of Kazakhstan, they discussed key regional and international developments of common concern.