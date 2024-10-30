Prime Minister Of Vietnam Arrives In Doha

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Prime of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam HE Pham Minh Chinh arrived in Doha today on an official visit to the country.

HE and the accompanying delegation were received upon arrival at Doha International Airport by the Minister of State HE Ahmed bin Mohammed Al Sayed, Ambassador of the State of Qatar to the Socialist Republic of Vietnam HE Khalid Ali Abdullah Abel, and Ambassador of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam to the State HE Nguyen Huy Hiep.

