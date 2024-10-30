Novelis To Host Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2025 Earnings Conference Call On November 6

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

ATLANTA, Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Novelis will report its for the second quarter fiscal year 2025 on Wednesday, November 6, 2024. Following the release, Steve Fisher, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Dev Ahuja, Chief Officer, will discuss the results via a live call for investors at 7:00 a.m. EST/5:30 p.m. IST the same day. The conference call will also be webcast live via the Novelis website, with presentation materials available at .

The webcast can be accessed at:





To participate by telephone, participants are requested to register at:





Upon registering you will receive the dial-in info and a unique PIN to join the call as well as an email confirmation with the details.

Following the meeting, the webcast will be available for replay at .

About Novelis

Novelis Inc. is driven by its purpose of shaping a sustainable world together. We are a global leader in the production of innovative aluminum products and solutions and the world's largest recycler of aluminum. Our ambition is to be the leading provider of low-carbon, sustainable aluminum solutions and to achieve a fully circular economy by partnering with our suppliers, as well as our customers in the aerospace, automotive, beverage can and specialties industries throughout North America, Europe, Asia and South America. Novelis had net sales of $16.2 billion in fiscal year 2024. Novelis is a subsidiary of Hindalco Industries Limited, an industry leader in aluminum and copper, and the metals flagship company of the Aditya Birla Group, a multinational conglomerate based in Mumbai. For more information, visit novelis.

SOURCE Novelis Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED