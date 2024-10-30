Delray Beach Open Preview: New Events & Returning Favorites Raise The Bar For 2025

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Delray Beach Open

DBO Food and Wine Logo

Taylor Fritz - Photo by Juarez Santos

DBO Food and Wine Series

DBO Fans at Party

2025 Expands Popular Food & Wine Series with NEW Events and Parties

- Adam Baron, Executive Director of the Delray Beach OpenDELRAY BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Delray Beach Open ( ) has announced more expansions and enhancements for the 2025 tournament, which takes place February 7-16, 2025 at the Delray Beach Stadium & Tennis Center. Celebrating its 33rd year, the 2025 tournament promises to build upon the spectacular success of its previous years and raise what is already considered a very high bar. The ATP Tour's first North American hard-court event of the outdoor season annually plays in front of over 60,000 fans and reaches television audiences in over 100 countries.New for the Delray Beach Open in 2025:.Delray Beach Open Food & Wine Series, which will feature six VIP events every single night of week with over 40 of the top restaurants, food purveyors, and spirit partners in South Florida showcasing their tasting bites and cocktails to the masses. New events are the 'Grand Tasting' and 'Valentine's & Volleys: A Taste of Italy,' which will join the ever-popular Burgers, Bourbon & Brew, Tacos, Tequila & Tennis and crowd favorite Game, Set, Pour. Full schedule for the Delray Beach Open Food & Wine Series listed below.“The Delray Beach Open will once again offer our fans the tennis, the parties, the food and the entertainment they have come to know and love,” said Adam Baron, Executive Director of the Delray Beach Open.“This year, we are introducing new events including the Grand Tasting event and a special event for Valentine's Day called Valentine's and Volleys that features gourmet Italian food and wine.”The 10-day affair is peppered with fabulous parties, special recognition days, clinics, and exclusive events that make its annual appearance a cultural phenomenon. Last year's tournament, which is one of just eight ATP Tour events in the United States, once again attracted over 60,000 fans.Two-time defending champion Taylor Fritz will attempt a three-peat at the 2025 Delray Beach Open, as the ATP tournament announces the return of the world Top 10 player along with 2024 finalist Tommy Paul. Last February, Fritz became just the second player to win back-to-back DBO titles in the 32 years of the tournament.After defending his title in Delray Beach last February and winning in Eastbourne, Fritz's successful year continued in September when he reached his first Grand Slam final at the US Open. He became the first American man to reach the final there since Andy Roddick in 2006. Fritz also qualified for the 2024 year-end ATP Finals for the second time in the past three years.If Fritz defends his Delray Beach Open title in 2025, he will be the first player to win the tournament three times, and the 34th player since the Open Era of professional tennis began in 1968 to win at least one specific tournament three years in a row.Beyond the tennis, SAVE THE DATE for these 2025 Delray Beach Open events:Delray Beach Open Food & Wine SeriesIt's party time! Consisting of multiple tasting events, luncheons, brunches and cocktail receptions featuring over 40 of the top restaurants, food purveyors, and spirit partners in South Florida showcasing their tasting bites and cocktails to the masses. A full list of events and ticket information is available at /food-and-wine .17th Annual Chamber Bash – Monday, February 10, 5:45 to 7:15 p.m. Presented by Baptist Health and sponsored by BlueIvy Communications and Carlton Fields, the exclusive networking event will take place at the tournament's Hospitality Pavilion featuring culinary delights from some of the top spots around!**NEW: Grand Tasting Event – Tuesday, February 11 from 6:30 to 8 p.m. (VIP access starts at 6 p.m.) This is sure to be a highlight of Delray Beach's social scene, offering a wide variety of fine cuisine from the tournament's official caterer, VIP Caterers, a full open bar and special appearances from ATP Tour players.Burgers, Bourbon, and Brew – Wednesday, Feb. 12 from 6:30 to 8 p.m. (VIP access starts at 6 p.m.) The 2nd annual event will offer guests the opportunity to sample and vote for South Florida's best burgers, while enjoying beer, wine, and bourbon cocktails from several different distilleries and craft beer partners.Ladies Day Luncheons – Wednesday, Feb. 12 and Thursday, Feb. 13 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The ever-popular Luncheons return offering guests more than just lunch. Tickets include Stadium Court seats to the day's tennis matches, luncheon, wine, Bloody Mary's, Stoli Cocktails, raffle prizes and much more.Tacos, Tequila and Tennis – Thursday, Feb. 13 from 6:30 to 8 p.m. (VIP access starts at 6 p.m.) This fan-favorite, presented by Dano's Tequila, is returning for its third year! Benefitting the local non-profit organization Love Serving Autism guests can sample and vote for the best tacos in town while enjoying Dano's Tequila cocktails. Beer and wine will also be available for the patrons.**NEW: Valentine's & Volleys: A Taste of Italy – Friday, Feb. 14 from 6:30 to 8 p.m. (VIP access starts at 6 p.m.). Guests are invited to celebrate Valentine's Day with their special over an evening enjoying the culture and tastes of Italy. This new event offers a unique blend of romantic dining and thrilling tennis! Guests will taste a variety of gourmet Italian food while sipping their favorite wine from the tournament's wine partner, Raeburn Winery.Championship Brunches – Friday, Feb. 14 & Sunday, Feb. 16 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Enjoy an upscale brunch, including bottomless Bloody Mary's and mimosas prior to the ATP Stadium Court matches. Still want more? Guests can continue to experience the Hospitality Center's endless beverages, desserts and coffee with the ability to leave and re-enter at any time until 3 p.m.!Game, Set, Pour – Saturday, Feb. 15 from 6:30 to 8 p.m. (VIP access starts at 5:45 p.m.). The 6th annual“Ultimate Pairing Event” features unlimited samplings of the best beer, wine, spirits and food from local restaurants and bars around South Florida. A portion of the proceeds will benefit Community Classroom Project, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that makes learning less stressful for students, parent, families, educators and communities.Senior Days will offer Delray Beach Open attendees age 55+ 'Buy 1 Get 1 Free' tickets on box and reserved seats on Saturday, Feb. 8, Monday, Feb. 10, and Wednesday, Feb. 12.All individual session tickets and Delray Beach Open Food & Wine Series events are on sale now at .Individual session and series packages are available now at . A variety of up-close, unique seating experiences including On Court Best Seats in the House, shaded Veranda seats, courtside box and reserved seats are available.About The Delray Beach OpenThe ATP Tour's first North American hard-court event of the outdoor season is one of just eight ATP Tour events in the United States. The event is held February 7 – 16, 2025 and features a Legends event, an ATP Tour 250 event & the Delray Beach Open Food & Wine Series in the same week at the Delray Beach Stadium & Tennis Center in Delray Beach, Florida next to the pristine beaches of Delray Beach and booming downtown restaurants and marketplaces. The 2025 edition of the ATP 250 event will be its 33rdt overall. Each year the Delray Beach Open brings world-class tennis players and thousands of visitors to Delray Beach and Palm Beach County. In 2010, the tournament received the Discover The Palm Beaches Florida's annual Providencia Award for its extraordinary contribution to tourism. The City of Delray Beach was also a finalist for the USTA's "Best Tennis Town'' Award and in 2003, the tournament was the recipient of an "ATP Award of Excellence." For more information please visit .

