Joerns Healthcare Sharpens Focus On Core Markets With Sale Of U.K. Safe Patient Handling Unit
Date
10/30/2024
CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Joerns Healthcare, a global leader in healthcare equipment design and manufacturing, today announced the sale of its U.K.-based Oxford safe patient handling business to Prism Healthcare. The divestiture represents a continuation of Joerns' strategy to realign the company's focus toward its key North American markets by exiting certain non-core businesses. The transaction also ensures Oxford customers in the U.K. retain access to Joerns' leading designs distributed and supported by Prism.
Joerns will continue to offer its premier line of EasyCare® and UltraCare® beds, the Hoyer® brand of safe patient handling equipment, and its leading line of therapeutic support surfaces centered on its Dolphin® and P.R.O. Matt® systems, all widely regarded by customers across the globe for quality and reliability. In the transaction, Joerns will retain its complete suite of design, development, and manufacturing capabilities, while Prism will acquire the Oxford brand as well as exclusive distribution rights in the U.K. and certain other territories.
"This
transaction
continues
our
momentum
forward in
refining
our
focus
to
serve
our North American customers by allowing us to reinvest in our core business," said Doug
Ferguson,
interim
CEO
of
Joerns Healthcare.
"As
we
in
turn
further
accelerate innovation to address the meaningful challenges faced by healthcare providers, we remain dedicated to delivering the highest quality products and care-enhancing technologies built on customer insights."
For
more
information,
please visit
.
About Joerns Healthcare
A vertically integrated manufacturer since 1889, Joerns' tenure and experience are unmatched in the delivery of long-term care equipment sales and support services. It is our mission to make affordable, accessible solutions available to restorative care providers and their patients that are effective, reliable, and safe. Visit
for more information.
Media Contact:
David Moore
Director of Marketing
[email protected]
SOURCE Joerns Healthcare
