GRAINGER DECLARES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND

CHICAGO, Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- W.W. Grainger, (NYSE: GWW ) announced today that its board of directors approved a quarterly cash dividend of $2.05 per share. The dividend is payable on December 1, 2024, to of record on November 11, 2024.



About Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc., is a leading broad line distributor with operations primarily in North America, Japan and the United Kingdom. At Grainger, We Keep the World Working® by serving more than 4.5 million customers worldwide with products delivered through innovative and deep customer relationships. With 2023 sales of $16.5 billion, the Company operates two business models. In the High-Touch Solutions segment, Grainger offers approximately 2 million maintenance, repair and operating (MRO) products and services, including technical support and inventory management. In the Endless Assortment segment, Zoro offers customers access to more than 13 million products, and MonotaRO offers more than 22 million products. For more information, visit .

