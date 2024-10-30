GRAINGER DECLARES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND
Date
10/30/2024 1:16:10 PM
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
CHICAGO, Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE: GWW ) announced today that its board of directors approved a quarterly cash dividend of $2.05 per share. The dividend is payable on December 1, 2024, to shareholders of record on November 11, 2024.
About Grainger
W.W. Grainger, Inc., is a leading broad line distributor with operations primarily in North America, Japan and the United Kingdom. At Grainger, We Keep the World Working® by serving more than 4.5 million customers worldwide with products delivered through innovative technology and deep customer relationships. With 2023 sales of $16.5 billion, the Company operates two business models. In the High-Touch Solutions segment, Grainger offers approximately 2 million maintenance, repair and operating (MRO) products and services, including technical support and inventory management. In the Endless Assortment segment, Zoro offers customers access to more than 13 million products, and MonotaRO offers more than 22 million products. For more information, visit .
SOURCE W.W. Grainger, Inc.
WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE?
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED
MENAFN30102024003732001241ID1108834540
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.