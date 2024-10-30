Profacgen Supports Protein Production With Advanced Enveloped Vlps Technology

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

SHIRLEY, NY, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Profacgen, a leading provider of custom protein-related services for the biological community, is proud to announce its advanced enveloped virus-like particle (VLPs) for membrane protein production, enabling the efficient discovery and development of functional therapeutic antibodies.Transmembrane proteins are essential for signal transduction and cellular control because they cross the cell membrane to link the extracellular and intracellular environments. They are desirable targets for medication development since their malfunction is linked to numerous illnesses. However, they are difficult to create and operate with using conventional techniques due to their intricate structures and hydrophobic nature. In order to overcome these difficulties, Profacgen's Enveloped VLPs technology incorporates membrane proteins directly into the VLP membrane while maintaining their inherent activity and conformation."Profacgen's Enveloped VLPs platform is a game-changer for membrane protein antibody discovery," Ellen, the company's chief marketing staff, stated. "We can elicit and identify antibodies that recognize and alter the functional structure of the protein by delivering the target antigen in its native shape at high density on the VLP surface. This makes it possible for our partners to create therapeutic candidates that are more potent and selective.According to Ellen, the advantages of Profacgen's Enveloped VLPs technology include:Preservation of the natural conformation of transmembrane proteins to ensure recognition by conformation-specific antibodiesEnhanced immunogenicity due to the VLP's inherent ability to activate immune cellsHigh antigen density on the VLP surface for efficient antibody binding and screeningCompatibility with various immunization and screening methods, including ELISA, SPR , and BLIOn the foundation of its strong HEK293 expression system, Profacgen's Enveloped VLPs platform guarantees excellent yields of enveloped VLPs with appropriately folded membrane proteins. The business supports the study and creation of therapeutic antibodies targeting difficult membrane protein targets by providing this technology as a service.“The continuing expansion of our protein production services to include these new technologies further strengthens our ability to help our customers advance the discovery of novel membrane protein antibodies and bring new therapies to patients in need.” added Ellen.For more information about Profacgen's enveloped VLPs technology, please visit .

