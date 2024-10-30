Remee Wire & Cable Introduces New Stranded Copper Ground Wire Family As Part Of Its Renewables™ By Remee Line

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) FLORIDA, N.Y., Oct. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Remee Wire & Cable, a leading of electronic wire and cable, announced the launch of a new series of stranded copper ground wires. Part of its RenewablesTM by Remee line, these ground wires are designed and manufactured for outdoor use in solar arrays and wind farms.

This new RenewablesTM ground wire family consists of stranded bare copper and tinned copper conductors. They are available in a variety of configurations and sizes, from 14 AWG to 4/0 AWG, with insulation options.

These new ground wires feature concentric lay stranded conductors made from round copper wires of hard, medium hard, soft, or annealed temper. Stranded conductors are constructed with a central core surrounded by one or more layers of helically laid wires.

This new line of RenewablesTM by Remee ground wires complies with all applicable requirements of the following standards:



ASTM B 1 – Specification for Hard-drawn Copper Wire

ASTM B 2 – Specification for Medium-Hard-Drawn Copper Wire

A STM B 3 – Specification for Soft or Annealed Copper Wire

ASTM B 8 – Specification for Concentric-Lay-Stranded Copper Conductors, Hard, Medium-Hard or Soft ASTM B 33 – Specification for Tinned Soft or Annealed Copper Wire



Get more information and spec sheets HERE for these new RenewablesTM by Remee ground wires.

Learn more about REMEE WIRE & CABLE .

