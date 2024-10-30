عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

CEO Emre Gürsoy Leaves Agillic And Christian Samsø Is Appointed New CEO


10/30/2024 1:00:54 PM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Announcement no. 08 2024
Inside information

Copenhagen – 30 October 2024 – Agillic A/S

The Board of Directors of Agillic A/S ("Agillic") informs that CEO Emre Gürsoy leaves the company, and that
Christian Samsø is appointed new CEO of Agillic.

Mr. Samsø has served as Chief Sales Officer and in the Management Team of Agillic since late September 2024. His previous experience includes positions as CEO of Goodiebox, CEO of CBIT and he holds a board position in MapsPeople.

Christian Samsø will take up the position as CEO, and Emre Gürsoy will leave the company with immediate effect.

For further information, please contact:
Joar Welde, Chair of the Board of Directors
...

Certified Adviser
John Norden, Norden CEF A/S

About Agillic A/S
Agillic is a Danish software company offering brands a platform through which they can work with data-driven insights and content to create. automate and send personalised communication to millions. Agillic is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, with teams in Germany, Norway, and Romania.
For further information, please visit

Attachment

  • Agillic CA_no8 30102024

MENAFN30102024004107003653ID1108834510


GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search