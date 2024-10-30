CEO Emre Gürsoy Leaves Agillic And Christian Samsø Is Appointed New CEO
Inside information
Copenhagen – 30 October 2024 – Agillic A/S
The Board of Directors of Agillic A/S ("Agillic") informs that CEO Emre Gürsoy leaves the company, and that
Christian Samsø is appointed new CEO of Agillic.
Mr. Samsø has served as Chief Sales Officer and in the Management Team of Agillic since late September 2024. His previous experience includes positions as CEO of Goodiebox, CEO of CBIT and he holds a board position in MapsPeople.
Christian Samsø will take up the position as CEO, and Emre Gürsoy will leave the company with immediate effect.
For further information, please contact:
Joar Welde, Chair of the Board of Directors
Certified Adviser
John Norden, Norden CEF A/S
About Agillic A/S
Agillic is a Danish software company offering brands a platform through which they can work with data-driven insights and content to create. automate and send personalised communication to millions. Agillic is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, with teams in Germany, Norway, and Romania.
