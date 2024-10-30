Allsup Employment Services Highlights Federal Benefit During National Disability Employment Awareness Month

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Former workers can access Social Security Disability Insurance benefits and leverage Ticket to Work as the U.S. job expands

Belleville, Illinois, Oct. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- During National Disability Employment Awareness Month (NDEAM), Allsup Employment Services (AES) is shining a spotlight on the often-overlooked dual benefits available through Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI ). Sponsored by the U.S. Department of , NDEAM recognizes the valuable contributions of individuals with disabilities to the workforce and economy. This year's theme,“Access to Good Jobs for All,” underscores the significance of programs like Social Security's Ticket to Work (TTW), which empower Americans, especially SSDI recipients, to reenter the workforce with confidence.

As the U.S. job market continues to grow, former workers with disabilities can not only access crucial Social Security disability benefits but also leverage the Ticket to Work Program to reenter the workforce confidently. AES is a Social Security Administration-authorized Employment Network (EN) and subsidiary of Allsup, the nation's premier disability representation company. The Ticket to Work Program provides essential support for individuals with disabilities, offering opportunities to test their ability to work while maintaining access to SSDI benefits. This dual-purpose approach of SSDI benefits plus significant work incentives allows former workers to contribute to the workforce while securing their financial stability.

As an EN, Allsup Employment Services has helped thousands return to work through TTW. Finding work with a disability presents unique challenges. For instance, individuals may no longer be able to pursue previous careers due to new physical or mental limitations. Additionally, misconceptions and stereotypes about hiring individuals with disabilities persist among some employers. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics , in July 2024, the employment-population ratio for people with disabilities was 22.2%, reflecting a slight decline from 22.9% in the previous year. However, significant challenges persist, as the unemployment rate for individuals with disabilities rose to 8.2%, compared to 6.9% in July 2023. This rate is nearly double the 4.3% unemployment rate for those without disabilities, highlighting the continued disparities in employment opportunities for people with disabilities. Despite these challenges, people with disabilities are more commonly found in service, production and sales occupations, though they remain underrepresented in management and professional roles.

“Many SSDI recipients are unaware they can explore returning to work without risking their benefits,” said Diane Winiarski, director of Vocational Rehabilitation Services for AES.“Our mission is to guide individuals through this process, helping them understand and fully utilize programs like Ticket to Work to achieve greater independence and a higher quality of life.”

Success stories like those of Marshalla, Doug, and Robin highlight the transformative power of the Ticket to Work Program. After a traumatic brain injury, Marshalla regained her confidence by working as a wheelchair assistant at Atlanta's airport, thanks to Allsup Employment Services. Doug, who had hesitated to return to work due to a degenerative back disease, now thrives as a full-time forklift operator.“AES changed my life,” he said. Robin, a breast cancer survivor, successfully transitioned from IT to owning a therapy practice, turning her passion into a thriving business.

The Ticket to Work Program offers a way for SSDI beneficiaries to explore employment without losing their benefits. Key features include:



Risk-Free Employment : SSDI beneficiaries can explore work without losing benefits for a period of time.

Extended Medicare : Continue Medicare coverage even after returning to work.

Personalized Support : Access guidance from approved Employment Networks like Allsup Employment Services. Secure Transition : Safeguards ensure a smooth and secure path back into the workforce, with the ability to have SSDI benefits quickly reinstated if they are unable to continue working.

This program provides a vital pathway for individuals with disabilities to regain their independence, achieve long-term employment success and secure their financial stability.

Learn more about returning to work with SSDI or Allsup Employment Services by calling 866-540-5105, or visit AllsupEmploymentServices.com .

ABOUT ALLSUP EMPLOYMENT SERVICES

Allsup Employment Services (AES), a subsidiary of Allsup, provides free nationwide assistance to Social Security disability beneficiaries returning to work through Social Security's Ticket to Work Program. AES is a Social Security-authorized Employment Network (EN) whose professionals help beneficiaries protect their Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) benefits while they attempt a return to work. Learn more at and @AllsupESWork .

