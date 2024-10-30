(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

DETROIT and GREEN BAY, Wis., Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bellin (Green Bay, WI), an integrated non-profit healthcare system and a national leader in value-based health care, has partnered with Protera Health, a value-based virtual MSK integrated formed out of a partnership with Henry Ford Health Innovations (Detroit, MI), to deliver cutting-edge virtual MSK care to its self-insured health system employees.

This partnership brings Protera Health's integrated practice unit (IPU) solution directly into the health system's employee wellness and benefits program.



"Each year, MSK is among our most frequently encountered employee health conditions.

It was very important for us to find a digital solution that could deliver high-quality care to all of our qualified employees and dependents," explained Chris Elfner, VP of Accountable Care for Bellin and Gundersen Health System, becoming Emplify Health.

"We chose Protera Health over a number of other digital MSK solutions because of the strength of their clinical model."

Protera Health's virtual IPU - based on a decade of clinical transformation and research – is specifically designed to not only improve health outcomes but also to reduce costs of care.

This model centers on physician-led multidisciplinary care, individualized treatment according to patient reported outcome measures (PROMs), and connection to health system services when clinically appropriate.

Alongside telehealth visits with the Protera clinical team, participants engage with an individualized web portal for home exercises, educational videos, and health outcome scores, all of which further improve lifestyle and behavior.

"We chose Protera Health over a number of other digital MSK solutions because of their commitment to being a true partner for our health system and because of the strength of their clinical model.

They also were willing to be creative and solutions-oriented to ensure high quality delivery and outcomes.

Due to the initial success of the rollout, we have already planned numerous health system expansion pathways through which we plan to deploy Protera," said Dr. Joseph Kucksdorf, Bellin Physical Therapist and Clinician Leader.

The partnership, which launched in April 2024, provides qualified Bellin employees with access to Protera Health services at no cost.

This benefit is an extension of existing no-cost physical therapy access for these employees through Bellin Physical Therapy.

Upon enrollment, employees with MSK conditions undergo virtual treatment by the multidisciplinary, physician-led Protera Health Care Team, with access to personalized education, exercises, and health services through the Protera Health web portal.

Rigorous clinical outcomes - including those of physical, mental, and pain health - are monitored throughout the partnership.





"Bellin Health is one of the most innovative healthcare systems in the country," noted Dr. Eric Makhni, orthopedic surgeon and CEO/Co-Founder of Protera Health. "We are excited to be an extension of their already excellent MSK care and best-in-class benefits infrastructure."

About Protera Health

Protera Health (Troy, MI) improves health outcomes and lowers costs of care for musculoskeletal (MSK) conditions through a multidisciplinary, virtual approach.

The virtual clinic, which can provide services through in-network value-based contracting, partners with health insurance plans, health systems, and employers.

Protera Health launched in partnership with Henry Ford Health Innovations and is founded by a team of clinician experts in value-based MSK care.

About Bellin Health

Bellin Health

is an integrated healthcare delivery system based in Green Bay, Wis. It has served people in Northeast Wisconsin and Michigan's Upper Peninsula since 1908. Bellin Health has more than 5,500 employees and is known for its emphasis on preventive healthcare and is a leader in cardiac, orthopedics, sports medicine, digestive health, mental health and primary care medicine. In late 2022, Bellin completed a merger of equals with La Crosse, Wis.-based Gundersen Health System, providing access to more resources and a broader network of services for the patients and communities they serve. In April 2024, Bellin and Gundersen Health System announced it is becoming Emplify Health , a new name and brand to advance its commitment to patients and community.



