DEADLINE ALERT For NFE, DPZ, And BMBL: The Law Offices Of Frank R. Cruz Reminds Investors Of Class Actions On Behalf Of Shareholders

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ: NFE )

Class Period: February 29, 2024 – August 8, 2024

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 18, 2024

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) New Fortress' Fast LNG projects failed to meet the Company's publicly stated progress, specifically that its FLNG 1 would be in service by March 2024; (2) Even following the announcement that these delays were costing the Company upwards of $150 million per quarter, Defendants were still touting the speed at which New Fortress was building facilities; and (3) as a result, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE: DPZ )

Class Period: December 7, 2023 – July 17, 2024

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 19, 2024

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) DPE, the Company's largest master franchisee, was experiencing significant challenges with respect to both new store openings and closures of existing stores; (2) as a result, Domino's was unlikely to meet its own previously issued long-term guidance for annual global net store growth; (3) accordingly, Domino's business and/or financial prospects were overstated; and (4) as a result, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ: BMBL )

Class Period: November 7, 2023 – August 7, 2024

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 25, 2024

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Bumble's Premium Plus subscription plan did not have a clear market fit and would very quickly need to be revamped; (2) Bumble's tiered-subscription options were ill equipped to provide the claimed revenue per user benefit to the Company's faltering market share, particularly regarding user growth and monetization; and (3) as a result, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

