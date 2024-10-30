Pavo Group And Star Solutions Announce Strategic Partnership To Expand Mobile Telecommunications In Key Regions & Beyond

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) This MoU marks the beginning of a long-term relationship that will enable both parties to address evolving demands and customer needs in the telecommunications sector.” - Serkan Altınışık, CEO at Pavo GroupISTANBUL, TURKEY, October 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Pavo Group , a leading provider of advanced communications solutions, including the design and manufacture of a wide range of IP communication/control systems, with expertise in the Defence and Security, Public Safety, Digital Technologies and Communications sectors, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Star Solutions , a Canadian-based telecommunications company, a global leader in providing mobile network equipment to enable operators to support rural, private & emergency solutions with a core mission to deploy communications infrastructure that are typically challenging or requiring special customization, to establish a strategic partnership aimed at expanding the deployment of mobile telecommunications networks across Türkiye, the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, Azerbaijan, and North Africa.



This collaboration will leverage the respective strengths of both companies to develop business opportunities and market advanced 2G, 4G, and 5G solutions in the specified regions. Pavo Group will lead on-the-ground marketing, sales, installation, and integration activities, while Star Solutions will provide sales and marketing support for customer opportunities and initiatives. Together, the partners will work to integrate state-of-the-art cellular network equipment into customized solutions for a variety of use cases, including public safety and security applications.



Serkan Altınışık, CEO at Pavo Group, mentioned that“Partnering with Star Solutions aligns perfectly with our growth strategy and allows us to expand our footprint in key markets further. This MoU marks the beginning of a long-term relationship that will enable both parties to address evolving technology demands and customer needs in the telecommunications sector.”



Jack Mar, CEO at Star Solutions, added, "We are confident that our combined expertise and resources will enable us to deliver exceptional value to our customers. This partnership aligns with our commitment to providing cutting-edge technology solutions that meet the evolving needs of the market. The partnership between Pavo Group and Star Solutions will drive economic growth and create new opportunities for businesses and consumers in the region."



As part of the agreement, Pavo Group and Star Solutions will also explore the feasibility of sharing knowledge to produce equipment at Pavo Group's production lines in Türkiye, facilitating further innovation and localization of manufacturing processes.



The MoU underscores the commitment of both companies to build a robust framework for collaboration that will enhance the availability of reliable mobile communications infrastructure in the respective regions. The partnership is expected to create new opportunities for expanding services to new markets and industries, particularly in sectors that require enhanced connectivity for public safety and emergency response.



About Pavo Group

Pavo Group is a leading provider of innovative communication systems, offering a wide range of services and solutions from R&D and design to manufacturing, distribution and integration. Pavo Group is committed to empowering connectivity and transforming industries through cutting-edge communications solutions which has made a global name for itself in the Defence and Security, Public Safety, Digital Technologies and Communications sectors, continues to take robust steps into the future with the partnership agreements it has signed with the world's leading companies.



About Star Solutions

Star Solutions is a leading manufacturer supplier of complete end-to-end 2G to 5G mobile network solutions. Star Solutions has designed and developed unique mobile network solutions with special focus on Rural/Remote, Enterprise and Rapid Deployment/Disaster Recovery applications. The company has deployments in over 30 countries and in over 600 private mobile networks across many industries including Maritime, Mining, Agriculture and Forestry.

