NCEG Partners With Hedlyner To Empower The Next Generation Of Musicians Through Sustainable Opportunities In Live Music

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The National Collegiate Entertainment Group (NCEG) and Hedlyner are proud to announce a groundbreaking partnership aimed at empowering musicians and creating sustainable opportunities for emerging talent in the industry. Together, NCEG and Hedlyner are focused on supporting the next generation of artists and entertainers through mentorship, education, networking, and seamless live event management.Driven by the shared vision of fostering financial stability in the music industry, both NCEG and Hedlyner are committed to offering musicians consistent, paid opportunities. Hedlyner's innovative platform connects artists, venues, and promoters, streamlining the booking process from start to finish, and ensuring secure payments. This platform helps small venues and local artists thrive by simplifying the logistics of event management and enabling steady income opportunities for musicians.As part of this collaboration, NCEG will use its student-led activations to spotlight local Atlanta talent at live music venues, ensuring that musicians are compensated for their performances and celebrated for their craft. This initiative not only benefits the musicians but also offers students hands-on experience in event production, artist management, and venue relations.This partnership will boost local businesses and strengthen Atlanta's cultural landscape by bringing live music to venues, storefronts, and public spaces throughout the city. These live music activations will not only drive customer engagement and sales but also foster deeper community ties through cultural celebration. Together, NCEG and Hedlyner are transforming live events into powerful drivers of both economic growth and cultural enrichment.NCEG's student members will play a pivotal role in organizing and producing these activations, creating a unique platform for emerging local talent to gain exposure and contribute to Atlanta's dynamic music scene.NCEG, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, seeks to build the“NCAA of the music industry” by establishing a national scholarship program that supports the next generation of artists and executives through higher education. This partnership with Hedlyner provides students with valuable real-world experience, preparing them for successful careers in entertainment. Proceeds from these live music activations will go toward NCEG's student programming and scholarship fund, furthering the organization's mission.“As a platform that believes in the power of live events, we're thrilled to partner with NCEG to support the next generation of artists and promoters. By working together, we're not only helping local talent grow but also empowering businesses and venues to thrive through live music. This partnership is about building a stronger, more connected community where live entertainment can truly flourish.” - Hector Corral, CEO of HedlynerAbout HedlynerHedlyner is an all-in-one event booking platform designed to connect venues, artists, and promoters to create seamless live event experiences. By matching venues with the right talent and offering built-in marketing tools, Hedlyner helps businesses of all sizes grow customer loyalty while giving artists and promoters more opportunities to expand their reach. With secure, streamlined bookings, Hedlyner simplifies live event management from start to finish, helping businesses and musicians thrive together.About NCEGThe National Collegiate Entertainment Group (NCEG) is a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting young entertainers through education, mentorship, and hands-on experiences in the music industry. NCEG's mission is to create a national scholarship program to help the next generation of artists and executives succeed in the entertainment industry.To learn more about NCEG, visit or to donate . To learn more about Hedlyner, visit

