Quantiphi Expands Strategic Partnership With Google Cloud To Drive Enterprise-Wide AI Adoption, Customer Value

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantiphi , an AI-first digital engineering company, today announced a multi-year strategic partnership with Cloud to advance enterprise adoption of generative AI and expand its product, engineering and go-to-market resources to address the demand for Google Cloud's leading AI technologies.

The expanded partnership builds on the companies' long history of accelerating digital transformation across industries and solving what matters for customers. Quantiphi's proven track record with Google Cloud includes being recognized in the Gartner MarketGuide for Generative AI Consulting and Implementations services . By combining Quantiphi's expertise in AI , data analytics and application modernization services with Google Cloud's leading AI and cloud technologies, the companies have helped joint customers streamline complex processes, increase revenue and create new lines of business with AI. In the last 12 months, Quantiphi has moved more than 50 percent of its generative AI pilots into production and Gemini models are helping increase Quantiphi's developer productivity by 50 to 85 percent.

"We are thrilled to strengthen our partnership with Google Cloud and embark on this strategic journey together," Quantiphi Co-founder Asif Hasan said. "Our joint commitment to driving enterprise-wide AI adoption and data-driven digital transformation will enable us to deliver even greater value to our customers across diverse industries and geographies. By expanding our footprint of Google Cloud-certified talent globally, we aim to empower businesses with AI-powered industry solutions that foster innovations, improve operational efficiency and unlock new revenue streams while ensuring strong alignment with responsible AI principles."

"AI is transforming work across industries and the path to adoption is unique for every business," Google Cloud Corporate Vice President, Global Partner Ecosystem and Channels Kevin Ichhpurani said. "By using Google Cloud 's cutting edge AI capabilities, Quantiphi can deliver new AI-powered tools that solve complex industry challenges and drive real customer impact."

Investing in AI expertise and solutions

Key focus areas will include:



Accelerating data and app migrations with AI:

Quantiphi's developer productivity platform Codeaira , which leverages Google's Gemini models, automates key stages of the software delivery lifecycle (SDLC), increasing developer productivity

gains by 50 to 85 percent internally. Through this platform, Quantiphi can accelerate data and application transformation across various stages including planning and strategy, development, deployment, testing and maintenance.

Improving contact center experiences: Quantiphi will build new business accelerators powered by Google Cloud's Contact Center AI (CCAI) technology to help businesses optimize efficiency and reach customer resolutions faster. With deep product and customer engagement experience, Quantiphi is helping enterprises quickly plan, deploy and manage new cost-optimized, AI-powered experiences while increasing customer satisfaction.

Business transformation using AI Center of Excellence: By centralizing expertise, developing shared standards and streamlining AI projects to enhance efficiency, reduce costs and drive business transformation, Quantiphi is enabling its customers to innovate and adopt Google Cloud AI technologies at scale for sustainable and impactful results.

Increased Google Cloud resources : To address the rising demand for Google Cloud technology, Quantiphi is committed to upskilling more than 4,000 professionals in AI, security and data transformation, achieving Google Cloud's rigorous certification process and validating expertise in deploying its technology. The company aims to increase the number of certified Gen AI L400 badged members by 500 percent over the next 12 months. Growing international presence: Quantiphi will expand its Google Cloud footprint by establishing dedicated channel teams in Benelux, Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Turkey, Africa, Australia, New Zealand and the Middle East to drive Google Cloud customer adoption. In collaboration with Google Cloud's local product and engineering teams, Quantiphi will be better equipped to help local customers build industry-leading AI solutions across industries, with a particular focus on healthcare , financial services , retail , manufacturing , automotive, telecom , media and entertainment and the public sector .

"In our eight-year partnership with Google Cloud , we have consistently maintained a customer-first approach, transforming innovative ideas into business value for our clients,"

Quantiphi Global Head of Google Cloud Business Saurabh Mishra said. "With this new strategic partnership, we will further invest in expanding our presence in new and emerging markets and building AI-powered industry solutions in collaboration with Google Cloud engineering. This will help accelerate Google Cloud adoption for our customers globally."

About Quantiphi

Quantiphi is an award-winning AI-first digital engineering company driven by the desire to reimagine and realize transformational opportunities at the heart of business. Since its inception in 2013, Quantiphi has solved the toughest and most complex business problems by combining deep industry experience, disciplined cloud and data engineering practices, and cutting-edge artificial intelligence research to achieve accelerated and quantifiable business results. Learn more at Quantiphi

