(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Fantasy Sports - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global for Fantasy Sports was estimated at US$24.2 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$61.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 14.2% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.



The growth in the global fantasy sports market is driven by several key factors, including the rising number of sports enthusiasts, increasing smartphone penetration, and the emergence of new sports formats. One of the primary growth drivers is the expanding global sports fan base, with sports leagues like the NFL, NBA, and IPL attracting millions of followers across multiple regions. Fantasy sports platforms capitalize on this fervor by allowing fans to engage with their favorite leagues in a more interactive manner. The ability to draft real-world players, make roster changes, and track player performances in real-time creates a sense of ownership and control that traditional sports viewership does not offer. This enhanced engagement is converting casual viewers into active participants, thereby expanding the fantasy sports market. Additionally, the increasing number of sports broadcasts and live streaming options is making it easier for fans to stay updated with player performances and match outcomes, further fueling the popularity of fantasy sports.

Another critical growth driver is the rising penetration of smartphones and mobile internet, which has made fantasy sports more accessible to a wider audience. Mobile apps have become the primary medium for fantasy sports participation, offering a seamless experience with real-time notifications, easy team management, and social features. The rise of daily and weekly fantasy sports formats has also contributed to market expansion, as these formats provide a faster and more flexible gaming experience compared to traditional season-long leagues. Moreover, the growing popularity of new sports such as esports and mixed martial arts (MMA) is providing additional avenues for fantasy sports platforms to diversify their offerings and attract new user segments. Fantasy esports, in particular, is gaining momentum as it taps into the burgeoning gaming community, which shares a similar demographic with fantasy sports users. As technological advancements continue to enhance user experience and as the regulatory environment becomes more favorable, the global fantasy sports market is expected to witness sustained growth, driven by increased user engagement, diversified offerings, and broader market reach.

Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Application-based Platform segment, which is expected to reach US$49.5 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 14.6%. The Web-based Platform segment is also set to grow at 12.5% CAGR over the analysis period. Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, which was estimated at $6.4 Billion in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 13.3% CAGR to reach $9.4 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific. Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2023 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of major players in the Fantasy Sports market such as Blitz Studios, Inc. (Sleeper), CBS SportsLine, Draft Kings, FanDuel Inc., Fantasy Sports Tech and more. Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments. Key Attributes:



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 175 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $24.2 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $61.2 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 14.2% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:

MARKET OVERVIEW



Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Fantasy Sports - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E) Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Rising Popularity of Digital Sports Engagement Drives Growth in Fantasy Sports Market

Increasing Use of Mobile and Online Platforms Expands Addressable Market for Fantasy Sports

Rising Demand for Interactive and Engaging Fan Experiences Spurs Growth in Fantasy Sports Market

Increasing Focus on Social and Community-Based Gaming Drives Market Adoption

Case Overview: Growth in Sports Betting and Gambling Legalization Bodes Well for Fantasy Sports Market Expansion

Technological Advancements in Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR) Propel Innovation in Fantasy Sports

Case Overview: Growth in Women's Participation and Representation Expands Market Scope for Fantasy Sports Rising Integration of Fantasy Sports with Social Media and Live Streaming Platforms Expands Market Opportunities

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS: Some of the 34 companies featured in this Fantasy Sports market report include:



Blitz Studios, Inc. (Sleeper)

CBS SportsLine

Draft Kings

FanDuel Inc.

Fantasy Sports Tech

FantasyPros

Fantrax

First Pick Labs, Inc. (MyFantasyLeague)

Flutter Entertainment plc low6 LTD

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment

Fantasy Sports Market

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900