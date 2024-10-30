Hawaii Governor Josh Green And USINDOPACOM Commander Samuel Paparo Open The 2024 Pacific Defense Contracting Summit

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

"Never have the costs of war been so high. This is a profound duty that rests on all of our shoulders. Deterrence is essential. And in the Indo-Pacific, that duty rests on each and every one of us."

- USINDOPACOM Commander Samuel Paparo



HONOLULU, Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hawaii Governor Josh Green and

USINDOPACOM Commander Samuel Paparo opened the 2024 Pacific Defense Contracting Summit & Pacific Tech this week at the Hawaii Center. This important event was organized by the Defense Leadership Forum (DLF), Hawaii Technology Development Corporation (HTDC), and supported by the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA).

Hundreds of business, military, and government leaders from Hawaii and nationwide participated. In addition, there were delegations from Australia, Japan, and South Korea. The Summit & Conference aim was to connect the businesses attending with military and government leaders who are looking for new military services and products from industry. The international event included general sessions, workshops, matchmaking sessions, and networking opportunities.

Hawaii Governor Josh Green and USINDOPACOM Commander Samuel Paparo addressed a conference of more than 400 business leaders (representing small and large companies) and discussed strategies for winning millions in new U.S. Department of Defense and other federal agency contracts. They were among more than 75 speakers, representing the State of Hawaii, University of Hawaii, Chamber of Commerce of Hawaii, Maui Economic Development Board, CyberHawaii, USINDOPACOM, U.S. Air Force, U.S. Navy, U.S. Pacific Fleet, U.S. Space Force, U.S. Army, Defense Innovation Unit, DOD Office of Small Business Programs, DOD SBIR/STTR, U.S. Department of Agriculture, U.S. Department of Energy, GSA, NOAA, NITAAC, SBA, and more.

Event sponsors included Research Innovations, Equipment O'ahu, Ameristar, ASSA ABLOY, ExxonMobil, Duluth Travel, Mantech, National Security Innovation Network, Vultron, Closedloop Communications, KTC Solutions, Second Wave Technologies, and more. They join industry leaders from AT&T, Booz Allen Hamilton, CGI Federal, Chenega, Deloitte, Lockheed Martin, ManTech, Pacific Shipyards International, Parsons, and hundreds of other companies from Hawaii, nationwide, and throughout the Pacific.

The Summit also included sessions on how to do business with the U.S. Department of Defense, opportunities and resources for small businesses, how to partner with prime contractors, opportunities for venture capital funding, and more.

The Defense Leadership Forum is a public service organization which organizes defense contracting conferences nationwide. The Hawaii Technology Development Corporation is the State of Hawaii's economic development agency focused on developing the technology sector.

