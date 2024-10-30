Appian Names 2024 Public Sector Partner Award Winners

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

MCLEAN, Va., Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- At this year's Appian conference, Appian (Nasdaq: APPN ) announced the winners of its 2024 Public Sector Partner Impact and Excellence Awards. These annual awards celebrate Appian partners for delivering innovation, transformation, and value to public sector organizations using the Appian for end-to-end process automation.

Here are this year's winners:

At this year's Appian Government conference, Appian announced the winners of its 2024 Public Sector Partner Awards.

These annual awards celebrate Appian partners for delivering innovation, transformation, and value to public sector organizations using the Appian Platform for end-to-end process automation.

Transformation Award - Accenture Federal Services

Accenture Federal Services, an Elite Partner to Appian and recipient of Appian's top partner award is recognized with the Transformation Award. In 2024, Accenture Federal Services and Appian jointly created an agility layer

ERP modernization approach, which lays the foundation for future ERP transformations across the federal government and modernizations of defense and civilian systems. Additionally, Accenture Federal Services was chosen to lead the first end-to-end Government Acquisition Modernization (GAM) deployment at a major national service agency. This win makes the agency the first to transform all of its acquisition capabilities using the integrated suite and establishes Accenture Federal Services as the first partner to lead an end-to-end delivery.

Delivery Award - KPMG

KPMG continues to lead with the outstanding delivery of Appian solutions, consistently providing efficient, scalable, and user-friendly systems that have earned the trust of state, local, federal, higher education, not-for-profit (HERON), and civilian, defense, and intelligence government clients. Notable achievements include modernizing mission-critical systems for a state agency and a defense initiative. By focusing on reusable solutions, KPMG has helped expand Appian's footprint, particularly within state and local governments.

Innovation Award - Groundswell

Groundswell's Integrated Budget Suite (GIBS), built on the Appian Platform, has transformed how federal agencies manage their budget lifecycle. GIBS supports the entire budget process, from setting strategy and formulating to planning and execution. Its flexible configuration and reporting capabilities, powered by modern Appian features, streamline and enhance financial processes. Designed for adaptability and real-time insights, GIBS has improved financial decision-making and planning for federal agencies. With features such as automated salary and benefits forecasting and spend plan reconciliation, GIBS has entered a market traditionally dominated by legacy systems. Its successful deployment as the Budget and Financial Integration Tool (BFIT) at a major federal agency showcases the impact of Groundswell's innovation, reducing reliance on manual processes and providing leadership with real-time budget visibility.

Growth Award - Deloitte

Deloitte's strong alliance with Appian is focused on the growth of their clients' technology capabilities, and through this growth enables them to solve the most complex problems facing the government today. Deloitte leverages its deep and growing relationships in the public sector market to drive measurable impact to clients across the government. Through this focus on growing the technology capabilities of their clients, Deloitte has driven a 97% increase in services revenue from FY22 to FY24, which is highlighted by securing Appian's largest public sector deal in December 2023. Deloitte's vast reach across defense, healthcare, civilian, and state and local customers has helped Appian expand, including a key win this year that brought Appian into all 15 cabinet-level federal agencies. Deloitte's focus on expanding its own Appian capabilities led to a 41% increase in Appian certifications in 2024, while their Appian Community of Practice provides ongoing professional development to employees of all levels of experience. Deloitte also collaborates with Virginia Tech to train undergraduates in Appian's capabilities, fostering future talent.

State and Local Partner of the Year - Ignyte Group

Ignyte Group has emerged as a leader in the State, Local, and Education (SLED) sector with Appian, driving significant success through two strategic solutions, Grants Management and Care Coordination. Ignyte has made substantial investments in Appian's SLED market, and their commitment to delivering exceptional outcomes is evident. They recently achieved a 10/10 Customer Satisfaction (CSAT) score for their work with the Idaho Workforce Development Council. Appian's sales efforts have been bolstered by Ignyte's impressive work in developing and implementing solutions.

"Appian's respected partners have been instrumental in driving modernization efforts through low-code process automation within the public sector," said Christopher O'Connell, Vice President, Partners & Alliances, Appian. "Their unwavering commitment to innovation has played a pivotal role in modernizing government systems and processes with AI-driven insights. Together, we're shaping the future of government efficiency and effectiveness."

Appian is used by more than 200 government agencies to automate critical business processes. For more information on Appian process automation for the public sector, visit appian/government .

About Appian

Appian is a software company that orchestrates business processes. The Appian Platform empowers leaders to design, automate, and optimize important processes from start to finish. With our industry-leading platform and commitment to customer success, Appian is trusted by top organizations to drive transformational process change. For more information, visit

appian . [Nasdaq: APPN ]

