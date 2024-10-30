$1.12 Bn Data Center Insulation Market By Material, Insulation Type, Application And Region - Global Forecast To 2030

The report is expected to help the market leaders/new entrants by providing them with the closest approximations of revenue numbers of the data center insulation market and its segments. This report is also expected to help stakeholder businesses and the market's competitive landscape better, gain insights to improve the position of their companies, and make suitable go-to-market strategies. It also enables stakeholders to understand the market's pulse and provides information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

The data center market is a key driver of the insulation market. Data center insulation is commonly employed in walls and ceilings, raised floors, pipes & ducts, and other areas in data centers to improve performance, and reduce heat gain, and losses caused due to instability of operating temperatures.

The Data center insulation report is dominated by players such as Armacell (Luxembourg), Kaimann (Germany), Johns Manville (US), Kingspan Group (Ireland), Owens Corning (US), Boyd (US), ROCKWOOL A/S (Denmark), Sika AG (Switzerland), Supreme (India), IAC Acoustics UK Ltd. (UK), Ventac (Ireland), Aeroflex Company Limited (Thailand), Huamei Energy-saving Technology Group Co., Ltd. (China), and L'ISOLANTE K-FLEX S.p.A. (Italy) and others.

By material, the flexible elastomeric foam segment is estimated to be the largest segment of the data center insulation market from 2024 to 2030.

The flexible elastomeric foam is forecasted to be the largest segment during the forecast period. This is because of its high usability in HVAC systems for its superior thermal insulation performance. Because it is flexible, it can be easily installed on curved surfaces such as those of pipes and ducts, while the closed-cell structure provides a good barrier against moisture absorption thermal performance of the material would, therefore, remain intact over time. It can also be formulated with fire retardants to enhance fire safety. It also offers dependable service in thermal insulation and resistance to moisture in critical systems. Hence, these factors drive the market growth for the flexible elastomeric foam segment.

By insulation type, thermal insulation is estimated to be the largest segment of the data center insulation market from 2024 to 2030.

Based on insulation type, thermal insulation is projected to account for the highest share in the data center insulation market during the projection period. Effective thermal insulation reduces heat transfer between the data center and its surroundings. This helps maintain a stable internal temperature with minimal energy consumption for heating and cooling. By lowering the energy required to manage temperature, thermal insulation reduces the workload on HVAC systems in data centers.

From 2024 to 2030, by application, pipes & ducts are expected to be the largest application segment in the data center insulation market.

Pipes & Ducts is estimated to account for the largest share in the data center insulation market during the forecast period based on the application segment. The ducts in data centers carry chilled air which gets lost during transmission. By insulating ducts carrying chilled air, the cooling load on the data center's cooling systems can be reduced. This ensures the cold fluids used for cooling in data centers can maintain their temperature when they reach their destination.

The Europe region's data center insulation market is projected to have the highest share in 2023.

In 2023, the largest share of the data center insulation market will be contributed by Europe. The region is expected to be the second-fastest-growing market owing to favorable climatic conditions and hence requires more data center setup. Several colocation facilities using data center Insulation solutions across the region are likely to drive market growth. As per the Data Center Map, there are 1317 colocation data centers present in 23 Western European countries. This rapid adoption of AI and IoT increases the demand for edge computing and, therefore, edge data center deployment in the region.

